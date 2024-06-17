One Piece Chapter 1117 title sparks confusion among fans

One Piece Chapter 1117 abruptly stops Vegapunk’s message, with the title sparking confusion among fans due to different translations.

The One Piece manga has returned with a shocking chapter as fans witness the highly-anticipated clash between Zoro and Nusjuro. Nusjuro attacks the Thousand Sunny, but Zoro and Jimbei stop him in time. What’s more, Saturn attacks the Iron Giant and stops the broadcast prematurely.

Vegapunk is about to share a message with those bearing the name “D,” but Saturn destroys the transponder snail before that happens. While the world is in chaos over Vegapunk’s message, York is finally relieved after being successful.

One of the popular translations features the One Piece Chapter 1117 title as “Mo,” leading to fans coming up with several theories since this is the context of Vegapunk’s message. However, the new title is “A,” which shuts down all the theories and leaves little room for fans to speculate.

As suggested by one fan, “Among you, there is another JoyBoy.”

“Now that the One Piece chapter has officially been released, things have become more confusing for me because it was translated as ‘ONE.’ Among the ‘D,’ there is something that could imply several things: there is a connoisseur of the lost century, there is one who is allied with the world government, there is a destined one, etc,” shared another.

A third added, “Lol. They played it safe. That’s good. It’s not a word starting with ‘A.’ It’s more like a sound… It’s good, it’s great to translate it that way when you have no idea what the word is.”

“I remember telling people not to make guesses from Mo as it is a raw Japanese translation,” a fourth commented.

