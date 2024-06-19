One Piece: Will Vegapunk’s message continue in Chapter 1118?

Warcury has attacked the Iron Giant and stopped the broadcast, but will One Piece Chapter 1118 continue Vegapunk’s message?

Vegapunk’s message has shocked the world of One Piece, having never known anything about the Void Century. His death triggers a worldwide broadcast which promises to reveal the truth, with the first revelation being his prediction about the world sinking.

As the message continues, he tells the tale of Joyboy and the Great War he fought in. Joyboy was the first pirate in history to fight against the Allied kingdoms. The Void Century ended after Joyboy’s defeat, but the world sunk in the aftermath of the war.

What’s more, Vegapunk has a message to those bearing the secret name “D,” but the message gets cut off prematurely. Will it continue in One Piece Chapter 1118?

Does One Piece Chapter 1118 continue Vegapunk’s message?

According to One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers, Vegapunk’s message will continue.

Despite Gorosei’s desperate attempts to find the transponder snail, the broadcast reveals more than they want it to. However, they finally track down its location. Warcury attacks the Iron Giant to stop the broadcast, and it works. Somehow, the message starts playing again, and it’s clear Vegapunk wants to reveal a name.

Since the full summary isn’t out yet, the brief spoilers only reveal that Vegapunk’s broadcast goes online for seconds and says, “the/that name is.” However, it’s unclear if the message gets cut off again or if the chapter ends as soon as the message goes online.

The previous chapter’s title confused fans over the message. One of the popular translations claimed the One Piece Chapter 1117 title to be “Mo,” leading to fans coming up with several theories since this is the context of Vegapunk’s message. However, the official title is “A,” which shut down all the theories and left little room for speculation.

Now, Vegapunk wants to reveal that there is another member hiding among the D clan. This is sure to be an exciting plot twist, so Eiichiro Oda decided to end the chapter on a cliffhanger.

We will update this space once there’s more information about the upcoming chapter.

