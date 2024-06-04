Akainu’s translation in One Piece Chapter 1116 has fans split

Akainu’s dialogue during Vegapunk’s speech about the Void Century in the newly released One Piece Chapter 1116 has split readers.

One Piece is making a lot of shocking revelations as the Egghead Arc nears its conclusion. In Chapter 1116, Dr. Vegapunk reveals to the world that the Roger Pirates learned the truth some time ago, but kept quiet.

This revelation is followed by a panel showing Akainu in the Marine headquarters as he says, “You’re really going to tell them everything, Vegapunk?” The cryptic scene has fans believe that Akainu knows more about the Void Century and Laugh Tale than previously thought.

It is quite surprising when this comes to light as the World Government resolutely keeps everything about the Void Century under wraps. Akainu knowing the murky history of the organization changes his stake in the story.

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

However, an eagle-eyed fan has noticed the nuance between Akainu’s original Japanese dialogue and the English translation. According to them, Akainu’s words in Japanese have an abusive connotation that subtly changes the meaning of the line. With a different translation, it can also say “You’ll tell everything, Vegapunk?”

The current fleet admiral’s reaction to Vegapunk’s message can be a hint at him knowing only a small part of the Void Century, instead of knowing the truth of the world like Roger and his crew discovered. He’s frustrated because Vegapunk knows what he doesn’t.

But this is debatable as this is a case of different interpretations. However, knowing how tight-lipped the World Government is about that period in history, it makes sense that Akainu doesn’t know it entirely. Not even all Celestial Dragons do.

With this reveal, One Piece fans are now finding different meanings in the magma user’s words.

One X user writes, “Do you think it could simply be his reaction to Vegapunk talking about the Ancient Weapons? We know that most navy soldiers know about the Ancient Weapons and try their best to keep the rumors of those weapons secret from the population. And Vegapunk saying all that made Akainu furious. That’s how I see it.”

Another says, “My understanding is that he is angry that he has not been informed of that and he wants to know everything about it.”

A third comments, “Akainu’s angry moment ‘You’ll tell them everything, Vegapunk’ could also refer to Vegapunk’s next panel: ‘The King of the Pirates’ crew’. So, there is another moment like ‘the One Piece exists’ in front of the whole world, like with Roger (Scaffold) and Whitebeard (Marineford).”

While there are multiple interpretations of Akainu’s dialogue, what he really meant will only be revealed later after One Piece comes back from the hiatus. Chapter 1117 will be released next week, on June 16, 2024.

