One Piece Chapter 1115 teases major character’s return & fans can’t believe it

One Piece Chapter 1115 teases the return of a major character after a long time, and fans are in disbelief. So, what happens in the upcoming chapter?

One Piece manga is currently featuring Vegapunk’s broadcast as it reveals the shocking truth about the world. Vegapunk predicts the world will sink into the future. According to him, his biggest sins are creating the Mother Flame and researching the Void Century.

The Mother Flame caused the sea level to rise by one meter just with one use. If it’s used again, then the world is in danger. Moreover, Doflamingo says that most of the cities will sink if the sea level rises by five meters.

Vegapunk tells the tale about what transpired during the Void Century, and the protagonist of this story is Joyboy. However, while the broadcast continues, One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers tease the return of a major character. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming episode!

Which One Piece character returns in Chapter 1115?

According to spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1115 teases Eustass Kid’s return.

After the battle in Wano, Kid challenges Shanks again in Elbaf and suffers an overwhelming defeat. His crew also hands over copies of the Poneglyphs they have and surrenders. However, Kid’s status has been unknown since then. However, it seems the upcoming chapter will shed more light on the matter.

The leaker shares, “Good chapter for Kid fans.” However, he also shares a laughing emoticon, so it’s uncertain whether or not the chapter will be good news for Kid fans. Either way, it’s certain that Kid will either appear or will be mentioned in this chapter.

The crew will soon travel to Elbaf, and this is the last place One Piece showed him. Since the manga doesn’t confirm his death, it’s not impossible for him to return. However, One Piece fans are in disbelief over the sudden mention of this character, especially since the manga already has a lot going on with the broadcast.

One fan predicts: “It’s gonna be a cover story, man. I’m sick.” This is the most likely scenario since One Piece covers are often out of context unless Oda is featuring a side story every week.

However, since Kid also have some haters in the community, some of them don’t want him to return. One fan shares: “Please be trolling.”

“Don’t tell me he’s back,” says another.

Another fan joked: “Not kid giving a reaction from under the sea.”

More spoilers will be out before the official release. We will update this space once we have more information about the chapter. For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our list of the 10 best One Piece villains.