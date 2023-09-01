One Piece: Who is Shanks and who portrays him in live-action?

No One Piece fan is unfamiliar with the red-haired Shanks, but the ones who were introduced to Luffy’s universe recently with the live-action adaptation must be wondering who he is exactly – so, here’s what you should know.

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, who has dreamt of becoming “king of the pirates” since he was a child. Unlike other pirates, he went on this journey to do good and for the sake of freedom. Even though his grandfather was a Vice-Admiral, he did not think of giving up on his one and only dream. Instead of following his grandfather’s footsteps, Luffy went on to follow Shanks.

The live-action adaptation does not show enough of Shanks, so we only see him as the guy who inspired Luffy to become a pirate. However, Shanks is so much more than that.

So, let us go to the article below, where we have divulged the details of Shanks. We hope the information provided by us will help answer some of your questions about the character.

Who is Shanks from One Piece?

Shanks is the most powerful pirate in the world of One Piece, and he leads the Red Hair pirates. He is also the one who is Luffy’s role model and the one who accidentally lets the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit get in Luffy’s hands, which transforms the kid into a rubber man.

When he was young, Shanks joined Captain Rogers’ crew alongside Buggy the Clown. After Roger was executed, Shanks established his own crew. Despite being the captain of such a powerful crew, he never disrespected anyone; instead, he was the one who proved that not all pirates are brutal. And that’s what made him worthy to be Luffy’s idol. Besides this, when Luffy is attacked by a sea beast, Shanks sacrifices one of his arms to save the kid.

Shanks possessed tremendous physical strength as he once encountered Mihawk, the skilled swordsman, and overwhelmed him that, too, with a single arm. Apart from that, he had a physical strength that matched that of Whitebeard, who could tackle gigantic figures single-handedly.

During his time at Roger’s ship, he also earned the captain’s signature hat, which he later passed on to Luffy. It was the sign of their mutual promise that Luffy would return him the hat once he succeeded in becoming king of the pirates.

Shanks is a character who doesn’t show up too often in the show, but while he’s in the background, he’s still a significant character.

Who plays Shanks in One Piece live-action?

Peter Gadiot fills in the shoes of Shanks in Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. He’s best known for performances in USA Network’s Queen of the South, Showtimes’ Yellowjackets, and more.

Peter portrayed the role of Shanks perfectly in the live-action and surprised the fandom. However, this isn’t the only time Peter impressed fans with his incredible acting; his performance in Yellowjackets was also loved by fans.

