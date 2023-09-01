One Piece: Who is Kaya and who plays her in live-action?

One Piece live-action Episode 3 introduces us to a severely ill girl named Kaya, who is also Usopp’s love interest. Despite her brief screen time, fans were intrigued with the character and wished to learn more about her.

One-Piece was one of the most anticipated live-action adaptations, and it has finally arrived on Netflix after several years of brainstorming and hard work. Undoubtedly, all the struggles paid off as the team behind the project delivered an amazing eight incredible episodes globally that received nothing except praise.

We are already aware of how massive the fandom of the One Piece franchise is, but sadly, the not-so-good dubbed version of the anime became a barrier to its global success. So, the live-action adaptation was the last resort for the creators to take the franchise to a worldwide level. Looking at the positive reception, we can safely say that they have come up with the most fantastic live-action adaptation of One Piece that every fan was waiting for.

An important reason for OPLA’s success is its incredible portrayal of anime/manga characters, and that includes Kaya.

Who is Kaya in One Piece?

In the Syrup Village arc, when Luffy, Zoro, and Nami go in search of a worthy ship, they cross paths with Usopp, a boy whom our main protagonist thought to be a ship seller. However, they soon learn that things are not as they seem, and the entire shipyard is owned by a girl named Kaya, one of the close friends of Usopp.

When they arrive at Kaya’s mansion, we see the girl holding the hand of her caretaker-cum-butler Klahadore, who is faking his identity as he is one of the most cunning pirates of the seas. That’s when we see how sickish Kaya actually is. Despite having the most affluent family, Kaya seems to be very down to earth as she invites Usopp and his new friends to join her for her 18th birthday celebrations.

When Klahadore shows his true colors, Kaya helps Luffy and others to fight him. And once Luffy defeats the bad guy, Kaya gifts the crew one of the best-looking ships from her yard. She also decides to study medicine after bidding goodbye to Usopp and his mates.

In the live-action series, Kaya kisses Usopp and confirms her liking for the Straw Hat sniper – however, we didn’t see that happening in the manga or the anime. That said, even in the animanga, it was evident that Kaya and Usopp had romantic feelings for each other.

That’s why when Usopp leaves with Straw Hats, Kaya keeps tabs on Usopp’s journey by reading everything about him in the newspaper. On the other hand, Usopp treats the Going Merry ship so dearly because it was gifted to the crew by Kaya.

Who plays Kaya in One Piece live-action?

The South African actress Celeste Loots is seen portraying the role of Kaya in One Piece live-action. She gained recognition after appearing in a significant role in the film Home Affairs: A Christmas Tale. She also reprised the role in the same film’s sequel.

Now, since she appeared as Kaya in the popular animanga franchise’s live-action, we expect her fame to grow even more.

