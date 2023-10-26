Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: How many episodes are remaining?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is inching towards the release of Episode 14, making fans wonder how many more episodes will be there in the ongoing season of their favorite series.

Jujutsu Kaisen was already popular since its 2018 manga debut, and it was even more admired when MAPPA gave us the animated version of the dark fantasy series. However, it is worth acknowledging that Season 2 has given it much more fame than the first season, thanks to the realistic animation style and intense fight sequences.

Article continues after ad

The ongoing season of JJK has constantly left fans wondering what will happen next. Well, that’s because the series is currently covering the events from the most beloved arc, i.e., the Shibuya Arc, and every episode of it ends on a cliffhanger.

Article continues after ad

So, as the upcoming episode promises us even more thrilling events than before, let us talk about the total number of episodes the latest season will feature.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode count revealed

There are nine episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 left.

Article continues after ad

We recently got the 14th episode of the second season, it’ll conclude with Episode 23 on December 28, 2023, so we have nine more episodes to look forward to.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen covered the events from the first four arcs of the manga series, i.e., Fearsome Womb Arc Vs. Mahito Arc, Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, and Death Painting Arc. All these arcs stretch to 64 chapters of the manga, and MAPPA has left no stone unturned to give us 24 beautifully visualized episodes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In contrast, the second season brings Gojo’s Past Arc and the longest Shibuya Arc to life by giving it a spectacular cinematic feel. These two arcs combine to form 73 chapters that the animation studio will beautifully adapt into the 23 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 will see Naobito, Maki and Nanami in action

The preview images for the upcoming chapter have surfaced online, and we already know who will be the characters to come into the spotlight after the intense battle that happened in the previous chapter.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As per the official synopsis, the episode will start with Mei Mei, who will be seen confronting a notorious cursed spirit. However, later, it gets even more intense when Naobito, Maki, and Nanami step forward to fight another curse named Dagon, who comes with some unknown abilities.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.