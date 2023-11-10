12 best anime like Attack on Titan ranked

Attack on Titan is nearing its end, and every fan of the series is looking for something that will fill the void when their favorite anime has ended for good.

AoT has been ruling the hearts of its audience since 2013, and now, as the series has bidden us goodbye, we already know that it will not be easy for any other anime to fit in its place. However, that doesn’t mean another series won’t be able to satisfy that hunger since there are several other anime shows that offer similar content.

Of course, at a time when there are quite a few amazing anime out there, it’s hard to pinpoint certain shows that can offer exactly what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we have ranked the 12 best anime series that should be added to the watchlist of every Attack on Titan fan.

12. Black Bullet

MyAnimeList- 6.8/10; MyAnimeList- 7.1/10

Black Bullet is set in a post-apocalyptic world similar to the one we have seen in Attack on Titan. However, in AoT, we see Titans causing chaos in the human world, while in Black Bullet, it’s a virus called Gastrea that affects humanity.

In AoT, humanity is confined within three walls: Maria, Rose, and Sina. Similarly, Black Bullet shows humans being forced to live inside the walls as they are made from an element that can stop the ones affected by Gastrea.

11. Goblin Slayer

MyAnimeList- 7.4/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 85%

Every anime enthusiast must have heard the name Goblin Slayer, as it was one of the most controversial series of 2018. Like AoT, Goblin Slayer features a group of warriors who never back down from fighting horrific monsters. However, the series is not only about slaying the goblin threat and protecting humanity, but it also showcases the unique growth of each character.

Despite its contentious first episode, the anime series got a lot of fame, and that’s why it was also renewed for a second season. If you look forward to watching gore-filed action juxtaposed with mind-boggling soundtracks, you should definitely give Goblin Slayer a try.

10. Claymore

MyAnimeList- 7.7/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 93%

Here’s another gorgeous anime series that no Attack on Titan fan should ignore. Where AoT has the giant Titans as its resident baddies, Claymore has the Yoma. Both series feature a race of monsters that are seemingly impossible to wipe out. However, the show also gives us some heroes who live to slay every monstrous entity on Earth for the sake of humankind.

AoT blesses us with the Survey Corps, who are trained to fight the Titans, while Claymore comes with half-human and half-Yoma hybrid warriors known as Claymores.

To start, the Claymore warriors might look like normal female warriors who have been assigned the task of diminishing the existence of the shapeshifting creatures, but as the story moves forward, you will surely feel the depth of this story.

9. Tokyo Ghoul

MyAnimeList- 7.8/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 86%

Where the world of Attack on Titan is invaded by the tall and brutal Titans, Tokyo Ghoul’s universe is conquered by the flesh-eating Ghouls. The series is a must-watch, because who wouldn’t like to witness a main protagonist who himself gets transformed into a half-ghoul when his date tries to feed on his flesh?

The story revolves around Ken, who tries to fit in a place where he does not belong. His exciting date night, which was supposed to be a romantic one, turned into the most horrifying experience for Ken as it changed his life completely.

8. Parasyte: The Maxim

MyAnimeList- 8.3/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 90%

The gore element is something that makes Parasyte: The Maxim similar to the legendary series Attack on Titan. However, this show is particularly focused on aliens who hope to conquer the entire Earth by killing every human and taking over the human brain. One night, the high schooler Shinichi Izumi accidentally allows a parasitic alien to enter his hand instead of his brain, and that’s when the story actually starts.

The series has everything that can keep you on the edge of your seat, especially the relationship Shinichi starts sharing with the Parasyte, who co-exists in his body. At times, the story may also feel disturbing, but Attack on Titan also doesn’t feel light-hearted all the time. So, if you want to watch something that can give you that “AoT feel,” you can give the 24-episodic horror anime a shot.

7. Death Note

MyAnimeList- 8.6/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 96%

Death Note and AoT can make you believe that a perfect world is a myth, as both anime series feature a plethora of brutal deaths. In each of these universes, we meet several merciless and complex characters who will leave you skeptical about their upcoming actions. AoT’s Eren and Death Note’s Light Yagami provoke us to hate them by giving us several reasons for doing so.

Death Note starts with a mysterious notebook that falls into protagonist Light Yagami’s hand, making him believe that he has become someone who can run the world by eradicating the bad humans. The series is packed with massive death sequences, but there is no denying that whether or not you have watched Attack on Titan, Death Note is such an anime that gives you a closer look at the anime industry’s skillset.

6. Chainsaw Man

MyAnimeList- 8.6/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 90%

Chainsaw Man comes from the studio that has handled the final season of Attack on Titan. The series revolves around Denji, who gets a seriously brutal death right at the beginning of the show. However, his end doesn’t come anytime soon, as his pet devil Pochita revives him by merging with him, making him the Chainsaw Man. After becoming one of the most powerful devil-human hybrids, Denji decides to support the Public Safety Department to kill all the devils that want to bring chaos into the human world.

Chainsaw Man has one of the most spectacular anime that doesn’t let you leave the series before it ends. If you seek an action-packed anime series with a twisted narrative, Chainsaw Man is a must-watch for you.

5. Jujutsu Kaisen

MyAnimeList- 8.6/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 87%

Jujutsu Kaisen flaunts a jaw-dropping animation that comes from Mappa studio, but the element that gives you true AoT vibes happens when the series makes you fall in love with its characters… and leaving you weeping by giving them the most brutal deaths you have ever witnessed.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows a clash between the Jujutsu High society and the evil curses that roam in the human world freely. On top of that, its sorcerers become the target of the King of Curses, Sukuna, who gets revived after our main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, consumes one of his rotten cursed fingers.

Even though, technically, the series features Yuji as the main protagonist, there are several characters, such as Gojo Satoru, Megumi Fushiguro, Nanami, and more, who seem like the lead characters, something comparable to the colorful cast of characters in AoT that fans have grown to love over the last decade.

4. Code Geass

MyAnimeList- 8.7/10; Rotten Tomatoes- 98%

Code Geass comes with a main protagonist named Lelouch, who possesses many of the same traits as Attack on Titan’s Eren. To be precise, both of them started with hatred in their hearts for the ones who destroyed their happiness by killing their loved ones. Eren vows to wipe out every Titan in existence, while Lelouch decides to fight the entire Britannian government, as he holds them responsible for his mother’s death.

Code Geass is different from your typical anime series, where you see the main protagonist eradicating every villain. It’s safe to say this show will make you skeptical about every character. You will not be able to decide who is the good guy and who is the bad one. This is something that makes the anime series worth a watch, as you will get to witness unexpected twists and turns every now and then.

3. Vinland Saga

MyAnimeList- 8.8/10

In AoT, we see Eren vowing for revenge for his mother’s death, and in Vinland Saga, there is Thorfinn, whose life changes after he witnesses his father’s death at the hands of Askeladd.

Vinland Saga follows a revenge route as AoT, but the latter is far more complicated than the former one. The story comes with well-choreographed fight sequences and several emotional scenes that can be a tear-jerker for the fandom. Also, the first season of Vinland Saga comes from WIT studio, the same people who worked on the first three seasons of AoT.

2. Monster

MyAnimeList- 8.9/10

Monster is a highly-acclaimed series that sheds light on several psychological issues that will keep viewers on their toes with its dark plot. The complexities in the show’s storyline make it similar to AoT, but if we talk about the depth of its story, Monster wins the game hands down.

Monster follows a brain surgeon based in Germany named Kenzo Tenma, whose life turns upside down when he has to operate on a boy named Johan who’s been shot in the head. Unfortunately, Johan is the one who makes Tenma’s life miserable, becoming a serial killer that terrorizes Europe. Besides that, in the history of anime, we haven’t seen an antagonist as cunning as Johan thus far – so if you like the mind-bending twists and turns of AoT, you’re sure to love Monster, as well.

1. Hunter X Hunter Chimera Ant Arc

MyAnimeList- 9/10

Hunter X Hunter Chimera Ant Arc sees Gon and Killua getting involved in a case where the boys have to collaborate with the hunter organization to protect humankind from the Chimera Ants. This is the longest arc of the series that introduces a species that is above humans on the food chain. In AoT, we see Titans having a taste for human flesh, and in HxH Chimera Ant Arc, a new species comes into play that thinks of humans as nothing more than cattle.

In both series, we see humankind doing their best to prevent their extinction. Besides that, both the shows make you fear for the main characters’ lives.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.