One Piece is going on another hiatus after Chapter 1119, but it’s short

One Piece manga delivers three chapters in a row before confirming a brief hiatus, but how long will the break last after Chapter 1119?

One Piece manga is closer to the Elbaf Arc than ever. The fight against Gorosei still continues even after Luffy reaches the Giants’ ship. Bonney takes on Nika’s form with Luffy’s encouragement, and they’re ready to face Mars.

The manga has taken multiple breaks since the Egghead Island Arc began, either due to Eiichro Oda’s busy schedule or his health. Hence, having three chapters in a row is a rare occurrence. Usually, a lot of Shonen Jump mangaka take breaks every three weeks, which is also supposed to be Oda’s schedule.

Needless to say, fans are supporting Oda for the break despite their curiosity to find out what happens in the next chapter. The manga will take a one-week break and return with Chapter 1120 on July 14, 2024.

One fan shares, “Is it just me, or do any of you guys feel the same that whenever Oda-Sensei takes a break, I feel happy I never feel sad whenever he takes a break (yes, I miss One Piece and I want a chapter). But I genuinely feel happy that Oda is taking breaks and hopefully taking care of his health.”

“Three weeks in a row was awesome. The break is expected and earned. One Piece has been at the top of his game for years now. Going from Wano to Egghead is insane. No complaints, not even the many breaks during Egghead. It’s worth it,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “We got three chapters in a row after a long time. I’m happy that Oda is taking a break and hope we’ll get three chapters in a row again.”

