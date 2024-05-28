One Piece going on another hiatus after Chapter 1116

One Piece will go on another hiatus after the release of Chapter 1116 and fans are not happy about it.

One Piece is officially in the Final Saga and is currently heading towards the end of the Egghead Arc. As such, things are very tense in the manga, with every chapter revealing shocking details about the extensive lore. But this is coming to a halt as One Piece is about to go on another hiatus after Chapter 1116.

However, the manga has been suffering from multiple breaks recently. This started in late 2023 when One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda had to take a long hiatus for his eye surgery. Ever since then, the manga has had frequent breaks due to the author’s health issues.

Despite this, Oda has continued to produce great work almost every week, impressing his fans with his storytelling and work ethics. But the death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama put another dent in the pacing of the long-running manga series.

After the legendary mangaka’s death, Oda took some time off to focus on his health. After Chapter 1111, One Piece went on a month-long hiatus from March 24 to April 21, 2024. The manga was on another break after Chapter 1113 due to the Golden Week in Japan.

This was followed by another break after Chapter 1114. Now, after two weeks of serialization, One Piece is about to have another hiatus after Chapter 1116 is released on June 2, 2024. This means Chapter 1117 will be released on June 16.

Though the frequent breaks hurt the pacing of the manga, these are taken by the author in consideration of his health. For a series that has been running for almost 27 years, such hiatuses are necessary for the author’s physical and mental health.

However, One Piece fans are not happy with breaks in such frequency. Many are expressing how the hype for the manga is being disturbed.

“Whew another break. It’s not funny anymore…” writes a user on X.

“My god, Oda wants a break every 2 chapters. We are getting the reaction of the world fror the past 3-4 chapters and nothing else,” adds another.

“We used to get 3 chapters and then a break. Why is it now 2 chapters and then a break,” joins a third.

Some fans are also understanding of the author taking frequent breaks, given the length and quality of One Piece. One such fan comments, “Oda has been working hard asf. Enjoy your break.”

Another user explains, “For those who didn’t notice yet – Oda is obviously taking his time after Toriyama sensei’s death and taking care of his health more, thus leading to a one week break every 2 chapters. And I think it’s obvious from the highly improved art ever since this rhythm was introduced.”

Though One Piece is recently having frequent hiatuses, the quality of the story and the art remains strong, and the manga is expected to go back on its usual schedule at some point.

