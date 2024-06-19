One Piece Chapter 1118’s low page count has everyone saying the same thing

One Piece Chapter 1118 has only 13 pages, and this has fans worrying about the author, Eiichiro Oda, and his health.

The recently surfaced One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers have split the fandom in two. While this is an important chapter, many have been disappointed by repetitive previews and particularly, Bonney’s power-up. But, more than anything, they’re worried about its low page count.

It’s no surprise One Piece has been having pacing issues for some time now. Though the Egghead Arc is proving to be the best arc in the series, it’s also gone through several hiatuses in the last few months.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, the manga is also producing chapters with significantly less pages. It started with Chapter 1114 which had only 15 pages, as opposed to the usual 18-19. Following this was Chapter 1115, with 17 pages, then Chapter 1116 with only 13.

The author also took another hiatus after Chapter 1116. However, since the manga came back with Chapter 1117, it hasn’t had a break yet, leading to fans hoping the author is back in top shape. But now, the low page count of Chapter 1118 has them concerned for his wellbeing again.

Article continues after ad

“I hope Oda’s okay,” commented one user on X/Twitter, with another joining, “Oda needs to put the pens down.” A third wrote, “The fact he is still even working on manga for this long is crazy and should be respected.”

Article continues after ad

A fourth added, “I’m completely fine with any pages at all bro. If he needs to rest then he should, he’s more than deserved it,” and a fifth said, “Ok I’m a little worried not gonna lie.”

Many are also expecting another break after this chapter, especially with the low page count. One wrote, “Feel like after one more chapter he is going to take another break.”

There hasn’t been any announcement of another hiatus yet. So, at this point nothing can be said for certain. However, every Weekly Shonen Jump manga takes a scheduled break after every three chapters. So, even if it’s not for Oda’s health, we can expect another scheduled break after Chapter 1119.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To know more about One Piece, check out our guides on the Void Century, Joyboy’s history, and Vegapunk’s message. You might also like our ranking of the strongest characters in One Piece.