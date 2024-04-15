One Piece leaker confirms Chapter 1112 is worth the wait

One Piece manga is finally returning after three weeks, and the leaker confirms that Chapter 1112 is worth the wait – so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Shortly after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s death, Eiichiro Oda announced a three-week-long hiatus. One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as the Five Elders have made their way to Egghead, and Oda has finally revealed their powers in an iconic double-spread panel.

Not only that but despite being at death’s door, Vegapunk is finally revealing the truth about the World Government to the entire world. Considering how the elders are desperately trying to stop the broadcast, the message has the potential to turn the world upside down.

Article continues after ad

Last month, Eiichiro Oda announced a long hiatus to focus on his health. In a hand-written note, Eiichiro Oda stated: “I’m taking a break!! And it’s a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it’s about my body.

Article continues after ad

“Think of it as some sort of maintenance. I’m also taking this break to think about what is actually the One Piece. I’m a really busy guy, after all!”

The manga is returning this week with a brand new chapter, and a One Piece leaker has already confirmed that it was worth the wait. According to the leaker, when someone asked him to rate the chapter, he said the three-week break was worth it. Not only that, but the leaker shared a GIF on his personal account mentioning “Let’s Go,” causing even more excitement.

Article continues after ad

The previous chapter ended with a major cliffhanger as the Iron Giant wakes up and apologizes to Joyboy. We all know that it was created in the Void Century, but now it’s clear that it has some connection to the first Joyboy. The upcoming chapter might shed some light on the giant while continuing the fight between the Straw Hats and Gorosei.

Article continues after ad

For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at who is the strongest One Piece character.