TV & MoviesAnime

One Piece leaker confirms Chapter 1112 is worth the wait

Tulisha srivastava
Luffy in One PieceCrunchyroll

One Piece manga is finally returning after three weeks, and the leaker confirms that Chapter 1112 is worth the wait – so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Shortly after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama’s death, Eiichiro Oda announced a three-week-long hiatus. One Piece manga is currently in a crucial phase as the Five Elders have made their way to Egghead, and Oda has finally revealed their powers in an iconic double-spread panel.

Not only that but despite being at death’s door, Vegapunk is finally revealing the truth about the World Government to the entire world. Considering how the elders are desperately trying to stop the broadcast, the message has the potential to turn the world upside down.

Last month, Eiichiro Oda announced a long hiatus to focus on his health. In a hand-written note, Eiichiro Oda stated: “I’m taking a break!! And it’s a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it’s about my body.

“Think of it as some sort of maintenance. I’m also taking this break to think about what is actually the One Piece. I’m a really busy guy, after all!”

The manga is returning this week with a brand new chapter, and a One Piece leaker has already confirmed that it was worth the wait. According to the leaker, when someone asked him to rate the chapter, he said the three-week break was worth it. Not only that, but the leaker shared a GIF on his personal account mentioning “Let’s Go,” causing even more excitement.

The previous chapter ended with a major cliffhanger as the Iron Giant wakes up and apologizes to Joyboy. We all know that it was created in the Void Century, but now it’s clear that it has some connection to the first Joyboy. The upcoming chapter might shed some light on the giant while continuing the fight between the Straw Hats and Gorosei.

For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at who is the strongest One Piece character.

Related Topics

MangaOne Piece

About The Author

Tulisha srivastava

Tulisha is an anime writer at Dexerto. In the past, she has worked for Comic Book Resources. She is most knowledgeable about Shonen series, particularly One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. You can contact her at tulisha.srivastava@dexerto.com

keep reading
Monkey D. Luffy
Anime
One Piece announces worldwide celebration for main character’s birthday
Anamika Das
An image of Luffy's annoyed face in One Piece
Anime
Why isn’t there One Piece Episode 1101 this week?
Tulisha srivastava
Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji's powers
Anime
Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 this week?
Tulisha srivastava
Monkey D. Luffy
Anime
One Piece anime has a single episode that’ll be “impossible to match”
Anamika Das
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech