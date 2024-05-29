One Piece Chapter 1116 page count has fans worrying about Oda’s health

The recently surfaced spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1116 reveal that the chapter only has 13 pages. This has fans of the series worrying about Eiichiro Oda’s wellbeing.

While One Piece is currently at an all-time high with many considering Egghead to be the best arc yet, the fans are worried about the future of the manga. This is because of the frequent breaks the series took this year as well as the comparatively low page counts of recent chapters.

The average page-count for a chapter of One Piece is 17-19, which makes the 13 pages of Chapter 1116 really low. This, coupled with another hiatus coming after Chapter 1116, has the One Piece fandom abuzz with concerns for Oda’s health.

The One Piece creator has recently had some health scares, starting from late 2023 when the mangaka took a long hiatus for his eye surgery. Following this, the manga maintained a steady pace until the death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

Oda took another long break following the death of the legendary mangaka to focus on his health. But even though One Piece is back now, it’s not up to its usual pace. The manga has been taking breaks almost every two weeks which makes the condition of Oda all the more worrying.

Along with these frequent breaks, the page counts of the chapters have also suffered. Prior to One Piece Chapter 1116, Chapter 1115 had 17 pages and Chapter 1114 had only 15 pages.

The decreasing page counts are hints enough of Oda having some problems in his personal life, even though there hasn’t been any official statement regarding the author’s health. However, this doesn’t stop his readers from worrying about him.

“Health matters the most. Please stay on top of it, Oda senpai,” writes one user on X.

“Guess this is the price of getting godly art,” says another.

“Part of me feels like and hopes it’s 13 pages because that’s where a chapter break makes sense and not that it’s because he’s sick,” comments a third.

One Piece fans are all rooting for the author and wishing for his good health. Egghead Arc is currently at its last stretch, given the hint at the release window of the Elbaf Arc later this year. This means the plot and the art are going to get even better. So, the author needs to be in his top condition for this.

One Piece Chapter 1116 will be released on June 2, 2024, giving you plenty of time to know more about its ever-expanding world. Know all about the Void Century and Joyboy’s history, and find out who has the highest bounty in One Piece. In the anime front, we have our One Piece filler list to help you.