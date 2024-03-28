Why isn’t there One Piece Chapter 1112 this week?

One Piece has finally revealed the monstrous forms of Gkkorosei, but Chapter 1112 has been delayed — here’s what you need to know.

One Piece manga continues to surprise fans with shocking plot twists with every chapter. It seems that the Egghead Arc is in its final stretch as the Straw Hats are more than ready to escape the island. Their next destination is Elbaf, as Dory and Brogy have come to take them to the Kingdom of Giants.

As for Gorosei, they all have demonic forms and insane abilities. Not only can they regenerate their limbs almost instantly, but they also don’t take any damage despite being blown. Luffy determines they’re immortal, but Dory and Brogy have their doubts.

As for Vegapunk’s message, it is still six minutes before the broadcast. The genius scientist claims to reveal the truth of the world. However, One Piece will not release Chapter 1112 this week.

Why One Piece Chapter 1112 is delayed

One Piece Chapter 1112 will be released on April 21 instead of March 31. There’s no break from Weekly Shonen Jump, as the hiatus is due to Eiichiro Oda’s schedule. Before the release of Chapter 1111, Oda decided to take a long break. After the three-week hiatus, One Piece will again take a break after Chapter 1113 due to Golden Week.

In a hand-written note, Eiichiro Oda stated: “I’m taking a break!! And it’s a total of three weeks. I know people will get excessively worried because of the latest events with Toriyama-sensei, but it’s about my body.

“Think of it as some sort of maintenance. I’m also taking this break to think about what is actually the One Piece. I’m a really busy guy, after all!”

Akira Toriyama’s death earlier this month deeply saddened Eiichiro Oda. They have both admired each other’s works for decades. Mangakas are often in poor health due to their insanely busy schedule. This is why, soon after Toriyama’s death, Oda decides to take a long break before resuming the manga.

Additionally, Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 filming will also keep the mangaka busy for the rest of the year. Needless to say, One Piece fans are supportive, as always.

You can read the manga on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms offer free to the latest chapters and subscription-based access to all the chapters.

