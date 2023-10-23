One Piece: Shanks’ appearance in Wano Saga explained

One Piece Episode 1081 preview teases Shanks’ appearance in the Wano Country Saga. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Wano Country Saga in One Piece is almost near its end, but it continues to drop surprises in each episode. The recent episode features the exorbitant bounties of Luffy, Trafalgar Law, and Eustass Kid.

Not only that, but Luffy finally becomes a Yonko alongside Shanks, Blackbeard, and even Buggy. Following his massive power-up in his Gear 5 form, it’s no wonder that Luffy is now among the four most powerful pirates in the seas.

As everyone is recovering from the battle, Admiral Ryokugyu invades Wano and defeats the Beast Pirates. However, his ultimate goal is to capture Luffy and other big-shot pirates to impress Fleet Admiral Sakazuki. The preview teases Shanks’ appearance in the upcoming episode of One Piece. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Shanks will briefly appear in One Piece Wano Saga

One Piece Episode 1081 is titled: “The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Marine Admiral!” While the upcoming episode will mostly focus on Admiral Ryokugyu’s attack on Wano, we will also see Shanks after a really long time. However, as the fight in Wano continues, we see Shanks and his crew at sea near Wano.

They’re clearly happy now that Luffy is a Yonko. Shanks reminisces about his time at Foosha Village and Luffy’s childhood. The episode will end with Shanks declaring his plan to claim the One Piece. However, that’s not all we will see before the Wano Country Saga finale.

One Piece Episode 1082 is titled “A New Era Arrives! The Wrath of The Emperor Red Hair.” As Ryokugyu easily overpowers the Akazaya Nine, Yamato, and Momonosuke, he is shocked by the sudden Conqueror’s Haki directed towards him.

Shanks doesn’t enter Wano, but he is easily able to intimidate an Admiral with just his Haki. Turns out, the Yonko is incredibly angry over Ryokugyu’s shameful action of attacking Wano when everyone has yet to recover from the deadly battle against Kaido and Big Mom.

Shanks knows that what happened in Wano has triggered a new era, and he won’t stand for them to lose against someone who uses underhanded methods. Ryokugyu leaves after getting scared. On the other hand, Luffy, who is eating with Jinbe, Sanji, and Zoro, easily recognizes Shanks’s Haki. After this, the Red Hair pirate will directly appear in the Final Saga.

