One Piece: Why didn’t Law and Kid become Yonko like Luffy?

One Piece’s recent episode features Luffy, Law, and Kid getting the same bounty, but only one of them became a Yonko. Here’s why the other two didn’t receive the same title.

One Piece’s Wano Saga is almost near its end, as our beloved protagonist gets an exorbitant bounty following his ordeal in Wano. The defeat of Kaido and Big Mom, who had been terrorizing the seas for several decades, is a shock to the entire world.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, Gorosei would want to cover up the entire incident, but Morgans, the World Economy Newspaper president, didn’t agree with that. What followed after was the entire truth about everything that took place in Wano being revealed to the world.

Article continues after ad

Morgans also revealed Luffy’s transformation of the Sun God Nika, which the World Government had hidden for over 800 years. The recent episode also features Luffy, Law, and Kid getting bounties of 3 billion each, but only Luffy became a Yonko.

Article continues after ad

Why only Luffy become a Yonko among the Worst Generation in One Piece

Crunchyroll

First of all, the title of Yonko is only given to the four most notorious pirates in the world. After the Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy was dubbed the fifth emperor, which was nothing more than an unofficial title. However, this time, he finally became a Yonko and the youngest one at that.

The alliance of the Worst Generation was powerful enough to take down the two former Yonkos, Kaido and Big Mom. With their defeat, someone else had to fill up the spots. Buggy became a Yonko because of the misunderstanding regarding the Cross Guild.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, with only one spot left empty, Luffy naturally became a Yonko. After his alliance with Law, Luffy defeated Doflamingo, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. In the Wano Country Saga, he single-handedly defeated Kaido while Law and Kid had their hands full with Big Mom.

Since Luffy was the one who took down the main antagonists, naturally, he is the one who deserves the title of Yonko more than Law and Kid. The fact that those three have the same bounties is simply because they’re the captains of the allying crews. Luffy and Law formed an alliance way back in the Punk Hazard arc, while Kid joined them in the Wano Saga.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.