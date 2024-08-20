Secret Level Season 1: Release date, featured games & trailer

Fans who always want their favorite gaming projects to expand into other media are in for a treat, as Deadpool’s Tim Miller will take them to the Secret Level.

The long-rumored gaming anthology series Secret Level was finally confirmed at 2024’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event.

Creator Tim Miller took to the stage to announce the project with a short trailer and spoke briefly about the project, including revealing a release date.

Secret Level will launch way sooner than anyone thinks, so here’s what you need to know before it arrives.

What is Secret Level?

Secret Level is a 15-episode anthology telling stories set within the world of popular video games. The project was first announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The series will be headed by Tim Miller, best known as the director of 2016’s Deadpool and as the executive producer of the Netflix anthology series Love Death + Robots.

Speaking on the stage in Cologne, Germany, Miller said Secret Level came about because he often saw fans asking, “Why can’t we have a movie like this?” or “Why can’t we have a series like this?” whenever a trailer for a video game released.

The project will be a collaboration between Amazon Studios and various publishers and developers. In addition to Miller, the team will include Love Death + Robots producer Blur Studio and director Dave Wilson.

Secret Level cast & featured games

Each of the 15 episodes of Secret Level will be based around a popular game. The 15 games featured include:

As of this writing, the cast has not been announced.

Trailer

A teaser trailer for Secret Level was released at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Secret Level will be released exclusively on Prime Video on December 10.

No word yet on if the entire season will drop at once, as Prime Video did this year with Fallout and Batman: Caped Crusader or over a few months as it did with The Boys.

