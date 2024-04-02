My Hero Academia just revealed All Might’s mom, and everyone’s saying the same thing

My Hero Academia Volume 40 extras just introduced All Might’s mom and it has all the fans saying the same thing.

In the most recent volume of My Hero Academia, the extras revealed some trivia from Kohei Horikoshi’s assistants and a bunch of new illustrations. But what caught readers’ attention the most was the introduction of All Might’s mom. There are two illustrations of little All Might aka Toshinori Yagi with his mother in the volume extras.

In the colored illustration, little Toshinori and his mom are making a Hero pose, confirming that All Might aspired to become a Hero since childhood and had his mother’s support. In the other illustration, Toshinori is sitting happily with his mother.

Fans are swooning over the images of the heartwarming mother-son duo and how they look alike. The extras didn’t reveal the name of All Might’s mom. So, the fandom has taken to calling her “Mama Might”.

Things are looking pretty bleak in the manga, so the fandom is quite appreciative of these sweet images of little All Might and his mom. They also unanimously agree that All Might and his mom looking so similar is one of the most adorable things in the manga.

“This is precious,” a user on X says, while another says, “This is so sweet, I’m crying.”

One fan expresses their previous belief about All Might’s past, saying, “You know, I always thought All Might was an orphan, an early case of people leaving quirkless people and stuff but she looks so sweet that I regret thinking that qwq look at her! So pretty.”

Another user is also quite sentimental over these illustrations and writes, “Crying while thinking about this lovely young woman who probably never imagined her baby boy would go on to be the world’s greatest heroes.”

Though All Might’s mom doesn’t appear at all in the story, she’s already made quite a big fandom for herself with these illustrations in My Hero Academia Volume 40.