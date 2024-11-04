One Piece set to reveal Akainu’s daughter after hidden clues are found

One Piece manga may soon reveal this character is Akainu’s daughter, so here’s everything you need to know.

The theory of Akainu supporting SWORD, a secret special force in the Marines, has been around since One Piece Chapter 592 when Akainu is tending to his garden. Kizaru is holding a cup and looking at the plant with great interest while Akainu is shirtless, revealing his tattoos.

However, one tattoo that caught everyone’s eye is that of a sword on his arm. Not only that, but his relationship with Hibari, one of the SWORD members, is also a topic of interest among fans since the two of them share quite a lot in common.

The new Vivre Card pack revealed information about Hibari as fans find out her blood type and place of origin are similar to Akainu. Vivre Cards serve as useful information pages in a One Piece databook that contain important facts about certain characters.

A popular One Piece account on Twitter shares, “The more information that comes out, the closer it gets to confirming the theory that Hibari is Akainu’s daughter.

– Both of them speak Japanese with a Hiroshima dialect (only the two of them in all One Piece world ).

– Both are from the North Blue.

– Both have blood type F.”

Fans have mixed reactions to this piece of information, as most of them try to figure out Akainu’s future role while others believe these similarities are mere coincidences.

One of them speculates, “Akainu is the hidden leader of SWORD. No way this man is letting demons run the government without some plan to get rid of them for the sake of justice…Aokiji is a sleeper agent. The admirals already betrayed the government. Kizaru feeding Luffy is more proof.”

“I mean having the same blood type doesn’t really mean anything. A kid can have a different blood type than their parents’,” doubts another.

“This would also massively support the theory that it was Akainu who created SWORD as a means to circumvent the command protocols of the Gorosei,” a third one chimes in.

While the manga has yet to shed light on the matter, the information provided in the Vivre Card is enough to connect the dots. However, for now it’s a theory, which the manga may soon reveal in the future.

