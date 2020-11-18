My Hero Academia cosplayer brings out their inner villain as fiery Dabi - Dexerto

In My Hero Academia, there’s a few villains to choose from, but one of the more popular ones is Dabi. We all have a little villain inside of us, and cosplayer ‘kirapika’ has brought it out with a fiery cosplay of the Vanguard Action Squad leader.

Every good story has to have a villain or two. There’s no shortage of them in My Hero Academia either, given the tensions between the League of Villains and the various hero agencies around Japan.

The fiery Dabi is definitely up there with one of the most powerful weapons the League of Villains has at their disposal. The leader of the Vanguard Action Squad is classified as an A-Rank Villain, and he’s got the power to match.

With a penchant of setting the world ablaze, the patched-up antagonist is yet another iconic character design from the hit franchise. Kirapika has brought Dabi to life in one of their latest cosplays though, and he’s got everything down pat.

It’s easy enough to say that Dabi’s design is simple to pull off, but you really notice a good one when you see it. It’s the small details, from the detailing on the jacket, to the light blue currents through Kirapika’s hair, that really makes this Dabi cosplay shine.

Kirapika didn’t go as far as patchworking their own body like Dabi, but the ‘staples’ and bodypaint certainly does the trick of fitting the character’s design.

While Kirapika admitted My Hero Academia isn’t their favorite show, they still “really enjoy watching and reading it.”

“I get to really love some of the characters and Dabi is one of my [favourite] ones. I really wanted to cosplay him [for] a long time now,” they said on an Instagram post.

The cosplay is just the beginning for Kirapika’s journeys through the My Hero Academia universe. It was long requested by their fans, and they’re not done yet, as they’re working on finessing their current Dabi design as well as others.

“I’m not happy with the final look, a lot of improvement needs to be done. I’m gonna try to improve him as much as I can to see if I can become comfortable with this cosplay one day or not.”