 My Hero Academia cosplayer brings out their inner villain as fiery Dabi - Dexerto
Logo
Anime

My Hero Academia cosplayer brings out their inner villain as fiery Dabi

Published: 18/Nov/2020 6:56

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: kirapika.cos / Funimation

Share

My Hero Academia

In My Hero Academia, there’s a few villains to choose from, but one of the more popular ones is Dabi. We all have a little villain inside of us, and cosplayer ‘kirapika’ has brought it out with a fiery cosplay of the Vanguard Action Squad leader.

Every good story has to have a villain or two. There’s no shortage of them in My Hero Academia either, given the tensions between the League of Villains and the various hero agencies around Japan.

The fiery Dabi is definitely up there with one of the most powerful weapons the League of Villains has at their disposal. The leader of the Vanguard Action Squad is classified as an A-Rank Villain, and he’s got the power to match.

Dabi in My Hero Academia
Funimation
Dabi is one of My Hero Academia’s most iconic villains.

With a penchant of setting the world ablaze, the patched-up antagonist is yet another iconic character design from the hit franchise. Kirapika has brought Dabi to life in one of their latest cosplays though, and he’s got everything down pat.

It’s easy enough to say that Dabi’s design is simple to pull off, but you really notice a good one when you see it. It’s the small details, from the detailing on the jacket, to the light blue currents through Kirapika’s hair, that really makes this Dabi cosplay shine.

Kirapika didn’t go as far as patchworking their own body like Dabi, but the ‘staples’ and bodypaint certainly does the trick of fitting the character’s design.

While Kirapika admitted My Hero Academia isn’t their favorite show, they still “really enjoy watching and reading it.”

“I get to really love some of the characters and Dabi is one of my [favourite] ones. I really wanted to cosplay him [for] a long time now,” they said on an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✩ (@kirapika.cos)

The cosplay is just the beginning for Kirapika’s journeys through the My Hero Academia universe. It was long requested by their fans, and they’re not done yet, as they’re working on finessing their current Dabi design as well as others.

“I’m not happy with the final look, a lot of improvement needs to be done. I’m gonna try to improve him as much as I can to see if I can become comfortable with this cosplay one day or not.”

Cosplay

Dragon Ball Z cosplayer stuns fans with incredible Bulma transformation

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Bulma Dragon Ball Z cosplay
Instagram/jessica_heeren_cosplay/Shueisha

Share

Dragon Ball Z

A Dragon Ball cosplayer captured the spirit of the original chapter 4 manga cover featuring Bulma with a brilliant outfit.

Throughout the series, the character of Bulma has changed drastically going from the somewhat edgy-looking teen early on to a respectable scientist by the time we reach Z and eventually Vegeta’s wife.

However, one of her most classic looks comes in the form of the cover art for manga chapter 4/Volume 10 with her wild rider attire and stunning gun-wielding pose.

Cosplayer Jessica Heeren managed to nail the iconic look and took to Reddit to show off the outfit and got a lot of compliments from fans of Dragon Ball.

Bulma from DragonBall. Favourite look from Manga cover. Cosplay made by me. [self] from cosplay

“That looks great! I love your attention to detail, and how bright and happy it came out! really carries the energy of the series and character,” one user noted.

As you can see, the cosplay was able to completely recreate everything from the manga. Her right pant leg is completely bare, exposed instead with a bandaged kneecap. The gloves are mixed and matched with one longer than the other.

Even the hair, which is often times very difficult to get just right, amazed some users on Reddit.

“Nice job on the hair, I always find that people mess up the color but it looks really natural and not out of place here,” one fan remarked.

“Thank you. It was a higher quality lace front wig, which I had cut professionally by a hairdresser. Then styled it myself. I am always very picky on getting the right wigs,” Heeren replied.

According to the cosplayer, when ended up scouring eBay for nights on end searching for the exact wig for this particular outfit.

The Dragon Ball series has been going on since the 1980s and has no sign of stopping any time soon with the Super manga. Hopefully, the series can continue to change up Bulma’s look so Jessica Heeren can keep banging out these amazing cosplays.