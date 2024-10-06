Dragon Ball Z villain gets huge tribute during football match

Football fans have paid tribute to one of Dragon Ball Z’s biggest villains, creating a huge image of him during a match to taunt opponents.

The Dragon Ball franchise has long been adored around the world, with the anime shows introducing many to the joy of shonen storytelling. Dragon Ball Z was particularly massive in the ’90s, cultivating a fandom that’s as strong as ever today.

That audience were out in force at a football match between Al-Ahli Saudi FC and Al-Hilal FC, as the former actually created a tifo of Broly, the super-powerful Dragon Ball villain, to psyche out the opposition.

Article continues after ad

On one side of the stadium you can see the Saiyan antagonist, decked out in Al-Ahli’s colors and looking menacing as usual. In another stand, they have the words, “Finish them”, hoping to inspire the players to get a strong result.

Sadly, not quite how things went. Al-Hilal took the game 2-1, but that’s just how footie goes sometimes, much like the fights in Akira Toriyama’s manga and anime.

Article continues after ad

If ever there were someone to use to daunt your opposing team, Broly is the guy. Introduced in 1993 anime movie Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, he’s a supremely powerful and incredibly bulky Saiyan who tests everyone to their limit.

Article continues after ad

He makes a number of appearances before being re-introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, his first officially canon showing, in 2018. His presence always carries weight because of his abnormally high power level.

If Broly decides to have a go at someone, Goku and Vegeta need to step in quick to mitigate the damage. That’s definitely the energy you want in sports on occasion, even if it’s a bit darker than what we see in Haikyu!! and Blue Lock.

Article continues after ad

We don’t know yet if we’ll see him in Dragon Ball Daima, where many of the heroes are transformed into children. Honestly, even as a small child, he seems like he’d be a terror.