Model claims he was fired from Met Gala after ‘outshining’ Kylie Jenner

A model has gone viral on TikTok, after claiming that Met Gala fired him for ‘outshining’ Kylie Jenner on the red carpet.

Italian model Eugenio Casnighi alleged that he was fired from working as a greeter at the Met Gala, after going viral and ‘upstaging’ Kylie Jenner in 2023.

In a TikTok video with over 3 million views, he explained exactly what happened. “I just got fired from the Met Gala,” he began, before showing several photos of himself with Jenner. “Remember me?”

The 26-year-old said he’s worked at the Met Gala for the past two years, and claimed that he never discussed this before because he’d signed a nondisclosure agreement. “Funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now,” the model said. “They fired me because I went viral last year.”

According to Casnighi, who revealed that he was laid off on May 3 with just three days’ notice, they said: “You made it about yourself, so we can’t have you work there anymore. I’m sorry.”

In the video, Casnighi also shared a viral clip of himself alongside red carpet host, Emma Chamberlain, and Blackpink’s Jennie. “Trying to focus on Emma interviewing Jennie but …” read the text-overlay, as the camera zoomed it on the Italian model.

Referencing last year’s Met Gala, the TikToker said he had to “be with Kylie Jenner all night,” and he “helped her with whatever she needed.” He added that his agency, and the fashion event, want models to work on the red carpet because “they want people to get noticed.”

“They literally told me we picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity but when people took pictures of the actual celebrity… like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her… of course, I ended up in the picture and they blamed me.”

In a follow-up clip, Casnighi shared texts and emails from April 16, confirming that he’d be attending the red carpet, with an NDA attached to sign.

He further revealed that models hired at the Gala weren’t allowed to post or repost any content from the event, even if it didn’t include them.