Kimi ni Todoke: Which chapter did Season 2 end in the manga?

Every fan of the romance-comedy anime Kimi ni Todoke must be thrilled to know that their beloved series has been renewed for a brand-new Season 3. Well, before the season arrives, several fans want to know which chapter marked the end of Season 2.

Kimi ni Todoke is the brainchild of Karuho Shiina, who wasn’t only involved in the writing part but was also the one behind the illustrations of the series.

The series was first published in 2005 in Shueisha’s Shojo Manga magazine, and at the time of writing this article, the manga has been collected in 30 volumes with 123 chapters.

Kimi ni Todoke follows a high school girl named Sawako, who is often bullied by her classmates due to her appearance resembling a ghost in a horror movie. However, Sawako takes the limelight when the most popular boy in the school starts talking to her.

On which manga chapter did Kimi ni Todoke Season 2 end?

Kimi ni Todoke Season 2 closes with chapter 46, titled Today, from the source material. After several misunderstandings, we see Sawako and Kazehaya spending time with each other in a park. The duo also share gifts and have a heart-to-heart conversation.

The end of the last episode of Kimi ni Todoke was an emotional rollercoaster as we see how Kazehaya calms Sawako down by assuring her that she just needs to be herself in the relationship and shouldn’t take it as a job.

Kimi ni Todoke Season 1 had 25 episodes adapted from chapters 1 to 27, while the second season came with 13 episodes that covered the events from chapters 28 to 46. So, when the anime returns, it will start covering the events from chapter 47, titled Summer.

After almost 13 years, we will get to meet the cast of Kimi ni Todoke, and we hope the new season receives the same amount of love as the previous seasons.

