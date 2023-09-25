Jujutsu Kaisen: Why this character is next to die after Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved Satoru Gojo dies in the recent chapter, which all but confirms another character’s death. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 concludes the battle of the strongest, but it’s not the outcome fans would ever hope for. Gojo’s tragic death created a lot of controversy among fans, who found it difficult to watch him die after he had almost won.

However, Shonen deaths are very common, especially in a dark series like Jujutsu Kaisen, where fans often see several of their favorite characters die the most gruesome death. The manga is in its final stretch, but there’s still quite some time before it ends.

Therefore, the series will very likely feature more gruesome deaths, as always, and one of Gege Akutami’s interviews all but confirms this character’s death after the recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Which character is likely to die after Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Megumi Fushiguro is the likeliest character to die after Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Gege Akutami had already stated that among Gojo and the first years, either one will survive or only one will die. So far, Nobara and Gojo have already died. Although Nobara’s death isn’t officially confirmed, all hints point toward her tragic death.

The series hasn’t revealed anything about her for more than three years, so her chances of surviving are little to none. Then there’s fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo, who fought valiantly against Sukuna before meeting his demise in the recent chapter.

Therefore, the next to die will most likely be Megumi Fushiguro. Although Gege doesn’t shy away from killing major characters, he will most likely not kill the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Killing off main characters is rare, even in a dark Shonen series. Yuji’s plot armor will save him till the end, but the same cannot be said about Megumi.

Sukuna has already taken control of Megumi’s body, while the latter is drowning in despair after Tsumiki’s death. Furthermore, during the battle, Sukuna diverted one of Gojo’s attacks and made Megumi’s soul take the hit on his behalf.

Megumi’s future looks bleak as the previous statement from Gege seems to be a foreboding that something tragic might happen to him. Megumi is unlike Yuji, who can keep Sukuna under control – at least to some extent. Additionally, the series has yet to introduce a way that can guarantee Sukuna’s defeat but also save Megumi’s soul.

