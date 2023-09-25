Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 release date: Will Gojo return?

The manga dealt a heavy blow to fans with Gojo’s tragic death. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter concludes the battle of the strongest with Gojo’s brutal death. No one would have expected that the strongest sorcerer alive, declared the victor, would suddenly lose his life in the next chapter.

Gojo meets Geto and his other deceased friends. He admits to Sukuna being stronger than him and feels glad he died at the hands of someone stronger. Gojo bids them farewell, and the panel changes to reality where his lifeless body is lying on the ground, and Sukuna explains Mahoraga’s powers.

The chapter generated a lot of controversy among fans, and many are still hoping for Gojo’s return. We also see Kashimo rushing in to fight Sukuna. Delver deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is expected to be released on October 1, at 12am JST. The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 spoilers: What to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 will likely begin with the fight between Hajime Kashimo and Sukuna. Kashimo is strong, without a doubt, but he is still far behind Sukuna and Gojo. The only way Kashimo can stand a chance against Sukuna is if the latter’s Reversed Cursed Technique is still giving low output.

In the recent chapter, Sukuna still has his arm missing, which means he has taken considerable damage from the previous fight. As for fans’ beloved Gojo, all hints point toward his tragic death. Reversed Cursed Technique can heal fatal injuries, but there has never been a case where it can bring someone back to life.

Additionally, we might get to see reactions from other characters, which was lacking in the recent chapter. After all, Gojo’s death is too much of a shock to the Jujutsu world, and we know his students will be heartbroken.

Nonetheless, as long as Sukuna keeps standing, sorcerers will have no choice but to keep sending fighters until someone finally kills him. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

