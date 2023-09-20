Jujutsu Kaisen is trending worldwide but fans aren’t happy

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently trending across the globe, thanks to the chapter 236 leaks. However, fans are still unhappy with everything that happened.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently following the battle of the strongest. The intense fight kept fans on the edge of their seats as they pondered over the outcome. Neither side showed signs of backing down, making each chapter extremely unpredictable.

In chapter 235, Gojo blows up Shinjuku and everyone on the battlefield, including himself. After being forced into a corner, he uses an insanely powerful Hollow Purple and blows up Sukuna and Mahoraga along with himself.

Therefore, Gojo’s victory was all but confirmed, and even Kusakabe was sure about it. However, before fans could celebrate for long, a major tragedy struck. The series is currently trending worldwide, but fans can’t find a reason to be happy about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen trends worldwide after chapter 236 leaks

Jujutsu Kaisen leaks confirm Gojo’s death in chapter 236. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Satoru Gojo contributes a lot to the series’ global popularity. He has every quality that Shonen fans adore: he’s a teacher, is unparalleled in battle, has an eccentric personality, and is kind enough to help anyone in need.

Gojo may come off as arrogant at first, but he only shows off his superiority in front of his enemies – which isn’t necessarily bad. Therefore, it’s reasonable that his death deals a heavy blow to Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide.

Nonetheless, people are all the more intrigued to find out what transpired in the battle of the strongest. The series is currently at the peak of its popularity, but fans are still mourning his tragic death. Apart from the shock, Gojo’s death is also disappointing, as many blame Gege for bad writing. While others simply mourn their favorite character’s death.

Gojo fans celebrated his week after the release of chapter 235. After weeks and months of worrying, they finally breathe a sigh of relief as their favorite character wins his most difficult battle ever. However, the upcoming chapter will take a drastic turn as Gojo dies off-screen. The chapter doesn’t even show what exactly happened to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be officially released on September 24. You can read the spoilers here.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

