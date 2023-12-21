Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers reveal the only character who impressed Sukuna after Gojo

As the battle against Sukuna continues, Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the only character after Gojo, who impressed the King of Curses. Here’s everything you need to know.

The fight against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is more heated than ever. The sorcerers are attacking him all at once. In front of absolute power, the Jujutsu sorcerers can only strategize and come up with ways to claim their victory.

In such a situation, no one will hesitate to lay down their life if it means it can help their comrades achieve victory. Sukuna is the embodiment of disaster, and he has established himself as the strongest character in the series after killing Satoru Gojo.

The recent chapter centers around Hiromi Higuruma, who is crucial to saving Megumi and killing Sukuna. Since their plan depends on Higuruma’s technique, the sorcerers are prioritizing his safety over anything else. However, something unexpected happens as one of the sorcerers manages to impress Sukuna, just like Gojo. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character impressed Sukuna after Gojo?

Apart from Gojo, the only Jujutsu Kaisen character that fascinated Sukuna is Hiromi Higuruma. The King of Curses may be an evil villain, but he values skills and strength more than anything. He insulted Gojo countless times, but after realizing his true strength in the battle of the strongest, he acknowledged his enemy.

Gojo may have died, but he will forever remain one of the greatest sorcerers who went toe to toe with the undefeated King of Curses. However, despite his tragic death, the world must move forward. The sorcerers have to do everything they can to stop the villains.

According to spoilers, Ino and Choso also join the battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246. Yuji, Kusakabe, Ino, and Choso all focus on saving Higuruma, but Sukuna easily evades everyone. He goes after Higuruma, only to see something unexpected. The newly awakened sorcerer actually uses Domain Amplification, one of the most complex techniques, and neutralizes Sukuna’s technique.

Only a handful of characters can use Domain Amplification, and Higuruma learning that technique is no easy feat. Not to mention that his cursed technique is directly tied to his Domain Expansion, which requires an insane amount of cursed energy to activate. The chapter ends with Sukuna and Higurma standing in front of each other. Sukuna compares Higuruma’s talent with Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

