Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami finally reveals plans for manga ending

During Jump Festa 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami finally revealed his plans for ending the manga. Here’s everything you need to know.

This year’s Jump Festa was an exciting event for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Not only did the manga reveal a stunning Volume 25 cover featuring Sukuna, but the voice actors performed a few moments from the Culling Game arc and Gojo vs. Sukuna.

The end to Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga has been a topic of discussion since the beginning of 2023. The manga has now entered its final stretch with Gojo vs. Sukuna and — with the beloved sensei gone — the story is closer to its ending than ever.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In January, Gege Akutami shared a message on the Weekly Shonen Jump saying it would be good to end the manga in 2023. However, since Jujutsu Kaisen is still going in full swing, the mangaka revealed his plans for ending the manga.

Gege Akutami reveals when he will end Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Netflix

During Jump Festa 2024, Gege Akutami said, “This is probably the last Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa while it is in serialization.” JJK leaker shared the original message along with the translation.

Although the manga is in its final stretch, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. The two main villains have continued to reveal several tricks up their sleeves, cornering the sorcerers every time. Therefore, although the mangaka hasn’t revealed the exact details of the manga’s ending, we can expect some major revelations in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Based on the story’s current progression, the series still has several months to go before concluding one of the best storylines of new-gen Shonen manga. Earlier in 2023, Gege Akutami casually dropped a bomb by revealing his plans for ending the manga in 2023. However, the story still had lots of loose ends to tie up at the time.

As per MangaPlus, the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen reads, “For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism, would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, [he] soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen — and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside of the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection — and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes — and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription — there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.