Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers point toward this character’s brutal death

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246 spoilers are out, and things are not looking good for one character who is about to face death at Sukuna’s hands. Here’s everything you need to know.

The final fight against Sukuna has left the sorcerers with no way out except to rush forward with everything they’ve got. Because of Gojo’s death, all the sorcerers have to jump into action. While Yuta and Takaba lay a trap for Kenjaku, the others stay behind and ambush Sukuna.

In the recent chapter, Sukuna counterattacks Higuruma’s technique. Since Sukuna is only penalized with confiscation of his cursed tool and the death penalty, he can use his technique freely. Right at the moment he’s about to kill Higuruma, Kusakabe interferes.

He protects Higuruma but gets severely injured. Things are chaotic on the battlefield, and the situation goes from bad to worse in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246. Delve deeper to find out which character is destined to die next. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen character is feared to get a brutal death?

Hiromi Higuruma will likely die in Jujutsu Kaisen. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245, the sorceres are ready to attack Sukuna. Higuruma has taken out his Executioner’s Sword, and the manga says, “Do you want to die Higuruma?” The chapter doesn’t reveal who said it, but it clearly hints at a flashback.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246, Yuji asked Higuruma this. The youngster is worried about the lawyer turned sorcerer. In order to defeat Sukuna, all the sorcerers are ready to lay down their lives, including Higuruma. Yuji is worried since Higuruma plans on fighting Sukuna despite being unable to use the Reverse Cursed Technique.

However, Higuruma is prepared to die after fulfilling his role. His technique could be extremely useful against Sukuna, and it can also save Megumi from the villain’s clutches. In the upcoming chapter, Kusakabe, Yuji, Ino, and Choso all attack Sukuna at once. Apart from defeating the villain, they also focus on protecting Higuruma.

Nonetheless, Sukuna still manages to land some heavy blows. Whether it’s Higuruma’s technique, the executioner’s sword, or his resilience, Sukuna finds all that fascinating. He compares Higuruma’s talent with Gojo.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 246.

