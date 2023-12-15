Jujutsu Kaisen: 16-year-old animator apologizes for Aoi Todo scene

The Jujutsu Kaisen team welcomed a 16-year-old animator in this week’s episode. However, he’s apologized for a minor mistake in Aoi Todo’s most iconic moment.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent episode concludes the final showdown between Yuji and Mahito. However, Yuji’s victory wouldn’t have been possible without Aoi Todo’s support. The young sorcerer was barely keeping up his sanity, but his will broke after seeing Nobara collapse.

As Yuji gives up all hope, Aoi swoops in to pull him from the depths of despair. However, Aoi also pays a heavy price for going against someone as strong as Mahito. He loses his hand and technique along with it.

The scene when Aoi dupes Mahito into thinking that he’s using his cursed technique, but it turns out to be a feint, is not only Aoi’s most iconic moment but also his final act as a Jujutsu sorcerer. The scene was crafted by a 16-year-old animator, Graham. However, he’s apologized for one mistake in that scene.

16-year-old Jujutsu Kaisen animator posts apology

On Twitter/X, the young Jujutsu Kaisen animator Graham apologized for a minor mistake, writing: “Sorry for the rushed drawing mistakes.” He further adds, “Drew the necklace and Mahito on the wrong angle by mistake, incredibly sorry. Thanks to the staff for being patient with me.”

The tweet went viral, with everyone expressing their support for this rising star. One user commented: “You’re talented!!! This isn’t some child’s play.”

Another user also expressed their support: “You did amazing, bro, don’t let em get you down. You’re a once-in-a-lifetime animator. They should be begging for someone with your talents.”

One more user shared: “Are you really just 16 years old?! You provided us with this spectacular animation as if you’ve been in the industry for many years! What a talent you have! Thank you so much for your hard work!”

The scene has a lot of significance in the story, and it is beautifully adapted. The lighting, the transition, and the sorrow on Aoi’s face add to its charm. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 features the final showdown between Yuji and Mahito. However, the young sorcerer wouldn’t have won had it not been for Aoi’s help.

Aoi’s final act of lending support to Yuji is what helped him defeat his strongest opponent so far. After this, Aoi disappears from the Jujutsu world. Although he still has his cursed energy, he cannot fight powerful opponents without his innate technique. He has yet to make an appearance after the Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s the final cut created by Graham:

