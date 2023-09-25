Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10: Release date & spoilers

Now that Gojo is sealed, the situation in Shibuya will only worsen. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10.

In the previous episode, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 featured the moment fans had been dreading. Gojo went feral in Shibuya and destroyed Hanami. Just as he was ready to kill Jogo and Choso, he fell for Kenjaku’s trap.

The Jujutsu society put the entire burden on the strongest sorcerer alive. The sorcerers are now on standby and not allowed to interfere unless something happens to Gojo. Hence, Gojo’s defeat clearly doesn’t bode well for the others since they now have to join the battlefield.

Gojo will not be coming out of the Prison Realm, so fans shouldn’t hope to see him in the anime for quite a few years. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 will release on September 21 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 will feature Kenjaku closing the gate and finally sealing Gojo inside the Prison Realm. Meanwhile, Mechamaru informs Yuji and Mei Mei about Gojo getting sealed. Of course, Mei Mei doesn’t readily believe him since the person in question is the strongest sorcerer alive, who never loses a fight.

Kokichi explains that he can talk with them because he had made preparations before his death. The tiny bit of cursed energy he left behind is only capable of helping three sorcerers of his choosing. He planned this so he could be sure he wouldn’t be aiding a traitor by mistake. Yuji and his team encounter more curses.

Furthermore, Kenjaku is unable to move Gojo’s Prison Realm because of the latter’s resistance. Despite being sealed inside, Gojo is giving the villains quite some trouble. We will also see his condition inside the cursed object. Gojo points out that time doesn’t pass inside the object.

However, he isn’t worried in the slightest since he has faith his students will get him out of there. The other sorcerers will now enter the battlefield as instructed. Yuji rushes toward the same place Gojo was sealed. They need to acquire the Prison Realm and figure out a way to get him out of there.

However, Yuji encounters several transfigured humans and yells for Nanami. He informs Nanami’s team with his loud voice about Gojo’s situation. Nanami knows the situation is dire since Gojo is the only hope humanity has. The monsters in Shibuya are too powerful even for special-grade sorcerers. Mahito proposes a plan to kill Yuji, but Jogo wishes to have Sukuna’s powers on their side.

On the other hand, Yuji continues to yell for Nanami, only to realize he is standing behind him along with Megumi and Takuma Ino. Yuji fills everyone in on the situation before they split up and plan the best course of action. More sorcerers will continue to join the fight, and Kenjaku has several curse users on standby to stop them.

