Jujutsu Kaisen mistranslation causes major confusion about Yuji’s origin

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter makes a shocking revelation about Yuji’s origin but a mistranslation has caused major confusion in the fandom.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers reveal the connection between Yuji and Sukuna, and the true history behind Yuji’s birth. According to the initial translation of the chapter, Yuji is Sukuna’s reincarnated twin brother. This is why Kenjaku conspired his birth in the first place.

However, it later comes to light that the initial translation of the spoilers was incorrect. There was a small mistranslation in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 but it was crucial enough that it caused major confusion in the fandom.

The actual translation of the chapter says Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father, is really the twin brother of Sukuna. In the chapter, Sukuna discloses to Uraume that he ate his twin brother in his mother’s womb. His twin brother’s soul was later reincarnated inside Jin Itadori.

Due to Jin’s true identity, Kenjaku possessed the body of his wife Kaori and gave birth to Yuji. This revelation makes it clear that Kenjaku’s real goal was to create a mixture of Sukuna and his DNA, and that resulted in Yuji.

Changing the meaning of Jujutsu Kaisen

The mistranslation in the new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter changed the entire perspective of this new reveal. Yuji being Sukuna’s twin was a huge shock and a great twist. But Jin being the reincarnation of Sukuna’s twin makes more sense, especially considering Kenjaku’s role behind Yuji’s birth.

This mistranslation has caused huge uproar in the Jujutsu Kaisen community. Fans who saw the earlier translation and made theories of their own were thrown out of the loop by the new translation. Many expressed their displeasure and irritation over the confusion.

However, these translations are fan-made and not official. There could be unintended little mistakes like this once in a while. But it should also be noted that fans were quick to correct the mistranslation in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter and revealed the true translation.