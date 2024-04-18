TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen mistranslation causes major confusion about Yuji’s origin

Anamika Das
Yuji ItadoriCrunchyroll

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter makes a shocking revelation about Yuji’s origin but a mistranslation has caused major confusion in the fandom.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 spoilers reveal the connection between Yuji and Sukuna, and the true history behind Yuji’s birth. According to the initial translation of the chapter, Yuji is Sukuna’s reincarnated twin brother. This is why Kenjaku conspired his birth in the first place.

However, it later comes to light that the initial translation of the spoilers was incorrect. There was a small mistranslation in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 but it was crucial enough that it caused major confusion in the fandom. 

The actual translation of the chapter says Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father, is really the twin brother of Sukuna. In the chapter, Sukuna discloses to Uraume that he ate his twin brother in his mother’s womb. His twin brother’s soul was later reincarnated inside Jin Itadori.

Due to Jin’s true identity, Kenjaku possessed the body of his wife Kaori and gave birth to Yuji. This revelation makes it clear that Kenjaku’s real goal was to create a mixture of Sukuna and his DNA, and that resulted in Yuji.

Changing the meaning of Jujutsu Kaisen

The mistranslation in the new Jujutsu Kaisen chapter changed the entire perspective of this new reveal. Yuji being Sukuna’s twin was a huge shock and a great twist. But Jin being the reincarnation of Sukuna’s twin makes more sense, especially considering Kenjaku’s role behind Yuji’s birth.

This mistranslation has caused huge uproar in the Jujutsu Kaisen community. Fans who saw the earlier translation and made theories of their own were thrown out of the loop by the new translation. Many expressed their displeasure and irritation over the confusion.

However, these translations are fan-made and not official. There could be unintended little mistakes like this once in a while. But it should also be noted that fans were quick to correct the mistranslation in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter and revealed the true translation.

Related Topics

Jujutsu Kaisen

About The Author

Anamika Das

Anamika is an Anime Writer at Dexerto. She previously wrote for platforms like Otakus' Notes and Seinen Manga. Anamika is an avid fan of anime, the shounen genre in particular. She loves Naruto, Attack on Titan, Haikyuu!! and Jujutsu Kaisen, and is obsessed with One Piece. You can email her at anamika.das@dexerto.com.

keep reading
An image of Sukuna and Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 finally reveals connection between Yuji and Sukuna
Tulisha srivastava
An image of Yuji and Sukuna from the shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 release date & spoilers: Yuji’s identity revealed
Tulisha srivastava
Jujutsu Kaisen Sukuna vs Mahoraga episode
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna vs Mahoraga had a surprising influence, storyboard reveals
Tulisha srivastava
Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen: How tall is Satoru Gojo?
Tulisha srivastava
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech