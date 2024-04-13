TV & MoviesAnime

Jujutsu Kaisen gets unexpected tribute from Godzilla x Kong

Anamika Das
Yuji ItadoriCrunchyroll

Godzilla x Kong has paid tribute to Jujutsu Kaisen with a special artwork from a fan.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently taking the world by storm with its massive popularity. Recently, the anime set a world record as the most in-demand animated series in the world. Now, it gets another proof of its popularity as a Godzilla x Kong artwork recreates an iconic scene from the anime.

The official Twitter account of Godzilla x Kong recently posted an amazing artwork by a fan. The fanart portrays three major characters of the newly released movie, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire, highlighting them in individual colors.

The beautiful fanart of Godzilla, Kong, and the Skar King greatly resembles an iconic scene from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. The well-known scene features Yuji, Todo, and Mahito in a similar fashion, with each showing off their fighting stance.

Mahito, Aoi Todo, Yuji Itadori, Skar King, Godzilla, KongCrunchyroll, GojiSnack (X)

The scene with Yuji, Todo, and Mahito is as important as it is iconic. It sets the stage for the two-vs-one fight and what every character brings to the table for the fight. The Godzilla x Kong fan masterfully recreated the scene by placing the Skar King as Mahito, Godzilla as Todo, and Kong as Yuji.

The similarity between the two leaves no doubt that it was intentional and meant to be a tribute for Jujutsu Kaisen from Godzilla x Kong.

Like Jujutsu Kaisen, Godzilla x Kong is also sweeping viewers off their feet. After having its premiere on March 29, the movie has already amassed $370 million at the box office. In just two weeks, it has earned its place as one of the five highest grossing movies of the year.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is at its peak in the manga with everyone trying to defeat Sukuna. On the anime front, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was announced last year – keep an eye on our upcoming anime guide for what’s coming soon.

Anamika Das

Anamika is an Anime Writer at Dexerto. She's been an avid fan of anime for years and loves the shounen genre in particular. Starting her career as a pop culture writer, she later focused her writing on the topic she loved the most. On an average day, she can be found daydreaming about the worlds she finds in books and anime.

