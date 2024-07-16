In a recent Q&A session, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami revealed how a key moment in Jujutsu Kaisen was inspired by Hunter x Hunter.

One of the most shocking moments in Jujutsu Kaisen comes towards the end of the Culling Game Arc. In Chapter 212, Yuji, Megumi, and Hana find out Yorozu has possessed Tsumiki Fushiguro’s body.

Using their shock and urgency to his advantage, Sukuna uses his Binding Vow on Yuji. Then after knocking out Hana, he force-feeds Megumi one of Yuji’s fingers and takes over his body. This leads to a brief altercation between the two.

The chapter ends with two gut-wrenching panels sitting side by side. One shows Sukuna’s smugness painted on Megumi’s face while the other has Yuji’s shocked and agonized expression. This scene represents how broken the young man feels, given Megumi is the last friend he’s left.

This is the scene, Gege Akutami shared, that was inspired by a particular Hunter x Hunter moment. The author shared how he was moved by Gon’s hospital scene from Yoshihiro Togashi’s beloved manga.

In Hunter x Hunter Chapter 333, Gon is in the hospital after his intense encounter with Neferpitou in the Chimera Ant Arc. During the clash, the boy has used all his potential to become unimaginably strong. And as a payment, he’s at death’s door.

However, he’s not alone. Killua is with him as always and he’s brought Alluka to heal his friend. As Gon lies in the bed, Killua holds his withered hand in his own and makes a face that’s so full of agony that it’ll break anyone’s heart.

“I’d been waiting to draw this scene forever. I think I was able to make Fushiguro (Sukuna) look really cool,” Akutami revealed, explaining his process for Chapter 212. “When drawing Itadori here, I was thinking of the scene where Killua takes Gon’s hand in front of Alluka.”

Both scenes are very emotionally charged and hit home the pain of someone seeing their best friend’s doom. Though the circumstances are different, the feeling of loss is the same.

Hunter x Hunter’s scene is iconic in many ways and judging by how shocked and moved readers were with the Jujutsu Kaisen moment, we must say Akutami did an exceptionally good job at fleshing out his vision.

