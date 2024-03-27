Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Miguel and Yuta’s connection

The official Jujutsu Kaisen fanbook answers fans’ burning questions about Miguel and Yuta’s connection.

Miguel and Yuta were both introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Yuta Okkotsu was the protagonist of the prequel series while Miguel played a secondary antagonist. However, both stole the spotlight for different reasons. Yuta realized his full potential and defeated Geto and Miguel stole the show by fighting Gojo and coming out alive.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, it is revealed that Yuta is in Africa, training with Miguel. It comes as a big surprise since Yuta and Miguel were originally from opposing factions. However, the official JJK fanbook makes it clear how Miguel came to be Yuta’s mentor.

In the fanbook, JJK creator Gege Akutami answers the question of a fan who asked about Miguel and Yuta’s connection. Yuta and Miguel both appear in the cover of Chapter 33 of the manga. This leads to the fan asking if Miguel was caught by Jujutsu High after his fight against Gojo.

Akutami reveals Miguel wasn’t caught by Jujutsu High. Instead, it was Gojo who found him after the fight and forced him to train Yuta. This is how Miguel became Yuta’s trainer and took him abroad to teach him more about jujutsu.

This information finally clarifies Miguel and Yuta’s connection. It also makes it clear that Gojo must’ve found Miguel to be a really strong sorcerer. Otherwise, he would’ve never trusted him to train Yuta.

Akutami also shares the same thing in the fanbook. When a fan asks him to share any new information on Miguel, the author only reveals that Miguel is strong.

Though readers have no further context on Miguel and his background, the only thing that is certain is that he’s a strong individual. Afterall, having such a vote of confidence from both Gojo and the author is no small feat.

Miguel will fight Sukuna in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 which will be released on March 31.