Jujutsu Kaisen fans say this character is most similar to Sukuna

One of the best things about Jujutsu Kaisen is its characters, and there’s one who’s consistently in the spotlight: the series’ main antagonist, Ryomen Sukuna. Though a wonderfully unique character, Jujutsu Kaisen fans find one character most similar to Sukuna.

If we’re describing Sukuna’s personality, brash, arrogant, greedy, and self-centered would all be fair adjectives. While there are a few characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen cast who share the same attributes, forget Gojo and Yuji: fans think Kinji Hakari is most similar to Sukuna.

Kinji Hakari is a major character yet to make an appearance in the anime. He’s a third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and is set to play a crucial role in the Culling Game Arc. The reason Yuji and his classmates don’t meet Hakari early in the story is because he was suspended for angering the high-ups.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen manga readers, not only do Sukuna and Hakari share some personality traits but there are also other similarities between them. There is a likeness between their physiques; both of them are tall and muscular and carry themselves with a certain gravitas.

A user points out on Reddit that each of them also has a sidekick of their own: Sukuna has his loyal follower Uraume while Hakari has his classmate Kirara. The two sidekicks also share a certain similarity. Uraume is called the Frozen Star and Kirara’s cursed technique is related to constellations.

Sukuna and Hakari both are people whose ideologies are outside the norm of the jujutsu world. They are both greedy and self-centered individuals who normally only think of themselves. However, if the situation calls for it, they are not above putting their own lives on the line.

But when it comes to their cursed techniques and domain expansions, their difference becomes clear. Hakari’s CT and domain are both rather modern and complicated whereas the techniques Sukuna has used until now have all been more raw and organic. However, if we look closely at their fighting styles, their similarities become visible once again.

Hakari’s CT and domain may be too convoluted and modern but he relies entirely on his skills and luck in battles, something that the ancient sorcerer also does. Unlike characters like Gojo who is practically untouchable and Yuji who is way too selfless, Hakari matches the lust for a good battle in Sukuna and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

All these logics do support the theory that Hakari is the character most similar to Sukuna. In the manga, they are yet to face each other with Hakari fighting Uraume and Sukuna obliterating anyone who comes before him. Maybe these similar characters will get to fight each other soon.