Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 confirms unexpected character’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 spoilers confirm the return of an unexpected character – find out if they’re an ally or an enemy.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga returns after a brief hiatus with Chapter 254. In the recent chapter, we witness the incredible fight between Maki and the King of Curses. Almost all the characters have fought and lost against the King of Curses.

Just as Maki loses the fight, the chapter confirms that Kusakabe will be the next opponent against Sukuna. Chapter 253 begins with a brief flashback where Gojo, Nanami, Kusakabe, and Mei Mei reveal that Kusakabe is the strongest first-grade sorcerer.

The series has yet to reveal his true potential, and it’s finally time for this underrated character to shine. However, the upcoming chapter not only features an incredible fight but also brings back an unexpected character. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 confirms Miguel’s debut in the main story

According to spoilers, Miguel arrives at the battlefield at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254.

After Kusakabe’s defeat, Ui Ui rushes to the battlefield to save him. The battle against the strongest has several casualties, and it’s Ui Ui’s job to take the deceased and injured to Shoko. Although Sukuna has already seen the kid do that before, he’s extremely annoyed at this point.

The King of Curses has been waiting for Ui Ui to show up. As we know, Ui Ui doesn’t have offensive abilities, so when Sukuna sneaks up behind him to kill him, the former is helpless. It doesn’t help that there’s literally no sorcerer available to help him.

However, Miguel arrives in the nick of time and saves the kid while also mocking Sukuna, who doesn’t recognize him. Miguel says that the King of Curses must be living under a rock since he cannot even identify him. He further adds that these islanders need to sharpen their senses.

Miguel appears in the prequel movie as part of Suguru Geto’s team during the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. He fights Satoru Gojo and loses against him despite being extremely strong. After that, Gojo sends Yuta to Africa with Miguel so the young sorcerer can learn new skills. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 marks Miguel’s debut in the main story.

