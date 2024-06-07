Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami apologizes for Chapter 262

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will feature the domain clash between Sukuna and Yuta, but Gege Akutami has apologized for this chapter.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is about to conclude the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The fight against the King of Curses has been going on for over a year now, but the villain still shows no signs of backing down. The latest Chapter 261 features Yuta’s ultimate sacrifice as he gives up his humanity.

The sorcerers made several plans to defeat the King of Curses, but they still had to use the last resort. It wasn’t easy for Yuta to convince everyone about taking over Gojo’s body. However, Sukuna cut him in half, as that was the only way out.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 features the fight between Sukuna and Yuta, but the chapter is only seven pages long. There’s also a beautiful double-spread cover featuring Yuta (in Gojo’s body) and Sukuna. This week’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue also features a JJK cover.

Gege’s sudden illness has shocked fans, and they have wished him a speedy recovery. The manga is also on a two-week hiatus because of his health, but the mangaka has apologized to fans.

A popular JJK account shared the translated version of his comment, which reads, “I got sick and have been having weird symptoms. Sorry for all the trouble I’ve been causing.”

“Hope he takes a rest and knows that it’s alright. Get well soon. Praying for a quick recovery” shared one fan.

Another questioned, “Why do Japanese people apologize when they are sick? It’s not their fault anyway, pressure?”

The next chapter will follow the domain clash between Yuta and Sukuna. Check out the release date and spoiler speculation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

