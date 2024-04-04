Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 teases underrated character’s awakening

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers tease the awakening of one of the most underrated characters in the series – so here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen has always sidelined the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. His lack of cursed technique is one thing, but the story often gives more limelight to the side characters. However, he is still the protagonist after all.

Ever since the battle against the strongest began, Yuji has been surprising fans one after the other. He learns the Reverse Cursed Technique in less than a month, uses the Blood Manipulation Technique, and has an ability that can damage Sukuna’s soul.

Although these are incredible feats, the previous chapters prove that isn’t enough to defeat the King of Curses. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 changes the course of the battle as it teases Yuji Itadori’s awakening. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 ends with Yuji’s Black Flash

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 spoilers, Yuji uses a Black Flash, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Gege Akutami cleverly sets the stage with a Gojo flashback as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era explains how Black Flash works. The technique has always proven to be effective in the heat of a battle. In the battle of the strongest, Gojo regains his Reverse Cursed Technique after using his second Black Flash.

It can increase the user’s momentum. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256, Sukuna also regains his Cursed Energy output, and his techniques are proving to be way more effective. In this chapter, he has used Black Flash a total of four times against the sorcerers.

However, Yuji is not one to back down. He constantly uses his punches and even introduces his Blood Piercing Technique in this chapter. Immediately after using Blood Piercing, Yuji gets into the zone. Sukuna senses he’s about to use Black Flash.

As the chapter ends, Yuji hits him with a massive Blach Flash, which is unlike anything the series has ever shown. The panel features Yuji crushing Sukuna to the wall with a gigantic black light surrounding the two of them.

The chapter also mentions that Yuji unlocks his potential through Black Flash, and amidst the scattering black spars, he awakens. The editor’s comment also says that even the light of hope shines black.

You can also check out the spoilers and the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256.