Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 this week?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally confirms Yuji’s awakening with a powerful Black Flash – here’s why Chapter 257 has been delayed.

The battle against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its end. Almost all the characters have fought and been defeated by the King of Curses. Last week, Yuji takes center stage as the manga hints about his awakening.

The chapter confirms that he has surpassed Gojo in the total number of Black Flashes. Larue survives after taking a direct hit from Sukuna’s Black Flash. He uses his technique on him. As Sukuna is distracted, Yuji uses a powerful Black Flash, and the narration confirms his awakening.

On the other hand, Maki and Choso, who also joined the battle again, are severely injured but still alive. The manga ended with a major cliffhanger last week, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 has been delayed.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 is delayed

Manga Plus

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 will be released on April 21.

It will not be included in the 20th issue. Since there’s no break from Weekly Shonen Jump this week, the hiatus must be because of Gege Akutami’s schedule.

Usually, Gege Akutami takes a brief hiatus every three weeks. The series released Chapters 254, 255, and 256 in two consecutive weeks before going on an unexpected hiatus. The previous break was after Chapter 253, which confirmed Kusakabe vs Sukuna after revealing that the former is the strongest first-grade sorcerer.

Hence, the delay is nothing unexpected. Jujutsu Kaisen will return with another exciting chapter in the 21st issue. The spoilers are also delayed, so there’s no news about the upcoming chapter.

However, considering how the recent chapter ended, the manga will likely reveal more about Yuji’s powers and what that “awakening” really means. There’s also a possibility that the story might switch POV and focus on Hakari vs Uraume.

Hakari is holding off his own against Uraume, which gives the others a chance to attack Sukuna without any worry. The fight between them started when Kashimo challenged Sukuna, and Uraume wanted to interfere. Hence, Hakari distracted Uraume, knowing how badly Kashimo wanted to fight one-on-one against the King of Curses.

This is because in Chapter 238 when Yuji jumps onto the battlefield with Higuruma, fans are excited about his fight. However, in Chapter 239, the manga switches POV to Kenjaku vs. Takaba and goes on for months. It’s possible that Gege might want to leave fans hanging since he has been building up Yuji’s powers for all these years.