Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 hints Gojo and Sukuna have similar backstories

There is a small detail in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 which hints that Gojo and Sukuna have similar backstories and there is a deeper parallel between them.

Gojo and Sukuna are two of the strongest and most popular characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Given their statuses as the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of today and the strongest jujutsu sorcerer of the past, there are bound to be some parallels between them.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237, Sukuna was yet to regain his true body and was fighting Kashimo after killing Gojo. When Kashimo asked whether he was born as the strongest, Sukuna answered that he was born as an unwanted cursed child.

A sharp-eyed fan found this small detail to Sukuna’s past to be the deepest parallel between him and Gojo. The word Sukuna used to describe his birth in the original text means someone cursed or inauspicious, hinting that he might’ve been ostracized by everyone around him.

The reason behind this might’ve been Sukuna’s unusual appearance with four arms and two mouths. Such a deformed appearance wouldn’t have been accepted by everyone, despite the time being the golden era of jujutsu. The mistreatment by society might have pushed Sukuna to become ruthlessly strong and trampling on the weak.

The fan pointed out that Gojo could’ve had the same fate as Sukuna, given the similarities between their backgrounds. While Gojo wasn’t born deformed, he was born as an anomaly, carrying the Six Eyes and Limitless within him. He was so stronger than everyone around him that he felt ostracized and detached, similar to how Sukuna felt.

Their effects on the jujutsu world are also in parallel. When Gojo was born, the balance of the world was tilted, leading to more curses appearing and existing curses getting stronger. This resembles the situation when Yuji first swallowed Sukuna’s finger and curses began to get stronger as an effect.

The similarities between their backgrounds, their effects on the jujutsu world, and their statuses as the strongest hint that Gojo might’ve been born with the same purpose as Sukuna: to become the strongest curse of the era.

However, the love Gojo received from his peers during his student years, especially from Geto, prevented Gojo from going down the dark path. This is where the fates of Gojo and Sukuna differed.

This interesting theory regarding the similar backstories of Gojo and Sukuna has a few loopholes, but it certainly holds up in other areas. Gojo’s attitude towards the weak was less than honorable and he even had the chance to become someone dark like Sukuna when he was prepared to kill everyone in the cult after Riko’s death.

This theory reflects the fascinating parallel between Gojo and Sukuna and makes their characters more interesting.