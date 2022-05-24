Hunter X Hunter creator confirms popular manga officially off years-long hiatus

Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi has confirmed that his beloved manga will finally continue after a years-long hiatus left fans with little hope of a continuation.

On May 23, Togashi seemingly joined Twitter with an inaugural post teasing the progress he’s made on upcoming HxH chapters for the manga. During its popular run, the show’s fandom grew even more with the follow-up anime.

“Four more episodes for the time being,” Togashi said in a translated tweet. The news was met with immediate skepticism from longtime fans and onlookers who noticed the new Twitter account had a strange handle.

The HxH creator’s Twitter account has gained nearly 1 million followers in less than 24 hours since making its debut announcement.

Togashi teases Hunter x Hunter continuation

Shortly after, big names from the industry chimed in to assuage concerned fans by asserting they know Togashi and can confirm he’s well on his way to finishing Gon and Killua’s story.

One-Punch Man illustrator Yusuke Murata and Dr. STONE author Riichiro Inagaki retweeted and seemed to confirm that the account was, indeed, owned by Togashi.

In response to the news, the Japanese voice actresses for Gon and Killua each posted a picture of the characters they play, happy to hear that more chapters of the story could be on the way.

Ever since late 2018, Hunter x Hunter fans have been itching for progress on the manga to come off hiatus. It’s been a long time coming, but it appears as though the wait might finally be over soon.

Hunter x Hunter follows the story of young Gon Freecs striving to become a licensed Hunter with friends he meets along the way, Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and Leorio Paladiknight.

The relationships between them were infectious and the story captured fans for years even in its absence. Now, Hunter x Hunter fans are looking forward to one day finishing the tale to bookend a legendary manga.