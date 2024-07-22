Hunter x Hunter announces volume 38 release date

Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi is working on the manga after a long hiatus, and the volume 38 release date has finally been revealed.

Hunter x Hunter is by far one of the best anime and manga in history. However, the series often goes into hiatuses due to the mangaka’s poor health. Right now, we’re in the middle of the ongoing Succession Contest Arc, which introduced 14 princes of the Kakin Empire.

They are supposed to kill each other off in a gruesome battle as the Black Whale sets sail for the Dark Continent. The arc will continue in Chapter 401 but before that, the manga announces the release date of a new volume.

While we continue to wait, the manga will release a new volume on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. It will include chapters 390 to 400, which have been released before. The most recent chapter was released in December 2022 before going on another hiatus due to Togashi’s health.

However, currently, the mangaka has worked on at least 16 chapters and he has been sharing updates on Twitter/X. The manga is expected to return to its usual serialization, likely on Shonen Jump.

According to a leaker, “Hunter x Hunter volume 38 in September. If this follows the pattern of volume 37 release and if they haven’t moved HxH from Jump, the manga should be back on issues 38-41.”

One fan shares, “I prayed for times like this.”

“Prayers Togashi stays healthy and can keep doing what he loves,” shares another.

Another fan also states, “As expected, some don’t know it’s just the 10 chapters that he did some years back. This happens every time smh It’s this and anime-only fans saying they should bring the anime back just to cover the Chrollo fight.”

