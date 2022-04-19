Sykkuno reveals ambition to feature in Demon Slayer after his anime voice debut

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno has revealed that he wants to voice a character in an anime, noting that Demon Slayer would be his top choice.

Following on from his recent anime debut, Sykkuno has revealed that he wishes to appear in more anime in the future. His latest VA gig saw him team up with streamers Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband to lend his voice to the English dub of Tribe Nine – a new action anime that focuses on high-octane baseball battles.

Despite finding the process frightening, the Twitch streamer has explained his wish to lend his voice to other anime projects in the future. Clips of Sykkuno’s acting have already gone viral online, with many fans praising the streamer for his role. However, the content creator now has his sights set on securing a role within Demon Slayer.

Sykkuno wants to voice act in Demon Slayer

“I think it’s cool to be in an anime,” explained Sykkuno. “I hope I get a small role in an anime I really like – something like Demon Slayer… Give me a random demon slayer in the background that just dies, and have me make a noise. I’m not a voice actor, but have me just be a random dude in the back.”

This would certainly be a step up from Sykkuno’s recent role in Tribe Nine, especially since Demon Slayer is currently one of the most popular airing anime. However, the streamer has shown that he has what it takes to voice smaller characters, even if it’s for a few brief seconds.

“Just give me two brief lines and that’s it. I’m not going to be doing anything crazy, I’d just have two lines and wouldn’t even have to act,” he continued. “I’m hoping that I can get a small role that doesn’t really matter, in a show I like.”

Whether Sykkuno’s dream of being cast in Demon Slayer remains to be seen, but who knows, maybe one day we’ll see him fighting off the hellish hordes in a future season.