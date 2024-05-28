Hunter x Hunter fans are celebrating “one of the best anime episodes” turning 10

Hunter x Hunter may not be airing anymore for some time but its fandom is still going strong as fans celebrate the 10th anniversary of “one of the best anime episodes” from the series.

Hunter x Hunter is considered one of the best anime of all time and a staple of many anime lover’s watchlist. Adapted from the popular manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi, there are actually two Hunter x Hunter anime series, one released in 1999 and the other in 2011.

Though the 1999 series received some praise from both critics and viewers, it’s the 2011 adaptation that gets the most attention. This is because the newer anime adapts the Chimera Ant Arc which is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, arcs of the manga.

The episode fans are celebrating today is also from the Chimera Ant Arc. It’s Episode 131, titled ‘Anger x And x Light’. This episode not only has incredible animation, direction, and visuals, but it’s also one of the most significant episodes of the entire series.

Hunter x Hunter Episode 131 was first released on May 28, 2014, and today marks the 10th anniversary of it. Though the episode is now ten years old, its watchability continues on. In fact, nowadays it’s considered to be one of the greatest anime episodes of all time.

Anger x And x Light is known as the episode where Gon unleashes his rage mode. After the gruesome fate Kite received from Neferpitou, Gon is uncharacteristically looking for revenge. He gives Pitou the time to heal Komugi after the Chimera Ant begs him, on the condition that Pitou will heal Kite too after they’re done with Komugi.

However, when Pitou fails to do so, Gon unleashes all the rage inside him and transforms into an adult form so powerful that he takes a blink to kill Pitou. This episode is dark, poignant, and absolutely heartbreaking as Killua has to look in horror as his happy-go-lucky friend continues to beat Pitou’s corpse.

“The most impactful and unforgettable episode since seeing Goku go Super Saiyan for the first time,” one user on X says as they celebrate the iconic episode turning 10.

“Time stopped in this episode and this Chimera Arc, my god!! This is one of the top arcs in the history of anime,” shares another.

“Greatest anime episode ever,” comments a third.

As fans celebrate the anniversary of this anime episode, the manga is coming back as Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 is all set to be released soon.

