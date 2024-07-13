We’re coming up on the 25th anniversary of the first time Hunter x Hunter was adapted for screens, and fans are reminiscing about ways the 1999 show did the manga justice.

Besides the ongoing manga, Hunter x Hunter has given us not one but two of the best anime ever. The 2011 series is the one people are most familiar with, lasting over 100 episodes and counting.

Some time before that in 1999, Hunter x Hunter was made into a short-lived anime show. Much of the same charm still exists in the story and character, but the ’90s version was a bit darker and more atmospheric, something fans now miss.

In a Reddit thread, a fan celebrates the scene where Killua rips Johness the Dissector’s heart out instantaneously. Yes, Gon’s best friend kills someone by reaching into their chest and removing their still-beating organ.

Everyone looks on in shock, except Gon, who seems proud of what his pal has achieved. In the comments, people reveal they enjoyed the classic adaptation because of scenes like this.

“The atmosphere and aesthetic for Hunter x Hunter 1999 in general was sick. Loved the adaptation for the Phantom Troupe arc here too. So good,” one user writes. “Best part is that later he mentions that his dad could do it without spilling any blood,” another adds.

“I still prefer the 1999 version, because I like the way they paired Kurapika and Leorio. It’s all gone in the latest version,” a third comment states.

Unfortunately, the ’99 show is largely gone. You can’t buy it on home media or stream it anywhere. The production has been subsumed by the 2011 iteration of Yoshihiro Togashi’s beloved manga.

