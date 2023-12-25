Keeping up with One Piece can be more daunting than taking on Queen Anne’s Revenge. Here’s how you can watch this colossal series without the filler.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is one of the longest running anime series ever. First appearing as a manga back in 1997 – and receiving an anime adaptation in 1999 – the series is still airing with new chapters and episodes to this day.

With over 1000 episodes to watch, getting through One Piece is a daunting task even for the most dedicated fan. But it doesn’t have to be.

Article continues after ad

To make things easier, we’ve made this guide so that you can watch the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates from start to end, but without all the unnecessary filler episodes.

Article continues after ad

How to watch One Piece without filler

If you’re looking for an anime you can binge watch in a day, a week, or even a month, then this isn’t the series for you. However, if you’re trying to catch up to the hardcore One Piece fans who’ve watched this show since it first debuted, well, there’s an easy way to do it. Watch the series without filler.

Article continues after ad

1. Skip the movies

First of all, if you’re in a time-crunch, feel free to skip the One Piece movies. Many of these are simply retellings of certain arcs and others are side stories that expand the Straw Hats’ adventures (but have no impact on the storyline itself).

Article continues after ad

Therefore, you can cross the following off your watch list:

One Piece

Clockwork Island Adventure

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

The Cursed Holy Sword

The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta

Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase

Once you’ve watched all of One Piece without the filler, you can go back and watch these films to experience the magic of the series over and over again.

Article continues after ad

2. Skip the filler episodes

One Piece has 1000 episodes and counting, 32 arcs (to date) and 13 seasons (so far). However, this number can be dramatically reduced if you skip the episodes that aren’t canon.

Of course, this won’t help you binge-watch One Piece in one go. But, it can help you get from start to end a little bit quicker.

So, here are the episodes you can skip (thanks to Anime Filler List):

Article continues after ad

54-60

98-99

102

131-143

196-206

220-226

279-283

291-292

303

317-319

326-336

382-384

406-407

426-429

457-458

492

542

575-578

590

626-627

747-750

780-782

895-896

907

1029-1030

Our list of filler episodes looks extensive. However, it’s not as extensive as the series is itself. So, if you don’t mind missing out on hilarious side quests, then you’ll be able to get from start to end in no time.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

3. Skip the intros and outros

One Piece is famous for its top tier intros and outros. With catchy theme songs and various animation sequences, the intros and outros only last a few minutes. But, if you’re in a time crunch, one of the best ways to cut down on your watch time is to simply skip the intros and the outros.

Article continues after ad

After all, if you’re watching them for over 1000 episodes, those minutes really add up.

The total run time of One Piece, if you count the canon and filler episodes – as well as films – is over 500 hours hours. Which adds up to almost an entire month.

Article continues after ad

If you opt to watch it without the filler episodes, intros and outros, you can cut this time down to just over 300 hours, or 12 days. Which sounds a whole lot more reasonable.

You can watch all episodes of the original One Piece on Crunchyroll, and the live-action version on Netflix.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.