Delicious In Dungeon: Release date, trailer & more

It’s time to get cooking, because Delicious In Dungeon is coming soon. Here is everything you need to know.

Delicious In Dungeon is one of the most hotly anticipated anime adaptations for the New Year. And for good reason. With a comedic twist on a stale high-fantasy genre, the series promises to provide a tantalizing treat for all who watch it.

Based on Ryoko Kui’s comedy manga of the same name, this adventurous cooking series will get your mouth watering. Even if you’re not a fan of some of the more bizarre recipes.

So, now you’ve had a taste, let’s take a look at all the key details you need to know about this anime, including its release date, streaming platform and more.

Delicious In Dungeon will premiere on Netflix on January 4.

On December 15, Delicious In Dungeon’s official Twitter page announced that the series would premiere on Netflix on January 4. Although, based on all the monstrous feasts they’ll be cooking in the dungeon, we might have to postpone our New Year diets until after the first course ends.

And that’s not all. On December 21, Netflix confirmed that it will release an international simuldub of Delicious In Dungeon, including English-speaking countries, Spain, Brazil, Thailand, Germany and France.

Delicious In Dungeon plot

If you’re not familiar with Delicious In Dungeon, here’s a quick summary. The new anime is based on Ryoko Kui’s manga of the same name, which ran from February 2014 to September 2023.

Set in a fantasy world were terrifying monsters lurk in dungeons, the story follows a young man called Laios. After his younger sister was eaten by a dragon, Laios and what’s left of his raiding party set out to rescue her. But one thing is standing in their way. They’ve lost most of their supplies and they can’t afford any more rations.

To overcome this, Laios decides to go an unorthodox route and source all their food from inside the dungeon – including eating the monsters! With the help of a dwarf called Senshi, they embark on a raid like no other, and cook some delicious meals on the way.

Cast and crew

Produced by Studio Trigger, which recently brought us hit series including Kill La Kill, Little Witch Academia and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we can expect to see more of the vibrant animation that the studio is known for. Yoshihiro Miyajima is directing the anime, with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music, and Naoki Takeda designing the characters.

The cast is as follows:

Kentaro Kumagai as Laios

Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille

Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck

Hiroshi Naka as Senshi

Saori Hayami as Falin

Akira Miki as Namari

Shinji Kawada as Shuro

Rie Takahashi as Rinsha

Miyu Tomita as Mickbell

Wataru Kato as Kabru

Yuya Hirose as Holm

Toru Nara as Kuro

Is there a trailer?

The second full-length trailer for Delicious In Dungeon was released on December 22, 2023. Check it out below.

Filled with bright characters, terrifying monsters and culinary adventures, Delicious In Dungeon will join Netflix’s roster as another must watch anime series.

Mark your calendars for January 4, because something extraordinary is on the menu.

Meanwhile, you can check out our other anime coverage here.