Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 16 – Release date, time & preview

The sixteenth episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will debut soon. Here’s what you need to know about Episode 16, including its release date and time.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End captivated anime fans when its anime adaptation debuted in Fall 2023.

Based on Kanehito Yamada’s still-running manga of the same name, this dark fantasy explores the most difficult questions around life and death. But, of course, it has a supernatural twist.

Now that a sneak peak of Episode 16 has been released, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 Episode 16 will be released on December 22, at 11.00pm JST.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode on the same day for international fans. You can find your time zone below:

9.00am Pacific Time

11.00am Central Time

1.00pm Eastern Time

5.00pm Greenwich Mean Time

10.30pm Indian Standard Time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 16 preview

On December 21, the anime released the official preview for Episode 16. Check it out below.

Slight spoiler alert! Titled ‘Long-Lived Friends’, the episode will show Frieren and friends meeting Grandpa Fol, a dwarf warrior who she met years ago on an adventure with Himmel.

Over the course of the episode, Frieren learns about his life protecting his village from monsters and reflects on their shared memories of Himmel.

What happened in Episode 15?

In Episode 15, we saw Frieren and her friends stumble upon a village entangled in a monster’s curse. As they investigate, the entire group (other than Sein) become affected by the curse and start to fall asleep.

Since Sein isn’t strong enough to fight the monster on his own, he uses a temporary awakening spell on Frieren so she can help him defeat it.

After this, our heroes finally arrive at Vorig and meet with the Lord Orden. Orden asks Stark to pose as his deceased son for an upcoming party and offers to pay him for his services.

While Stark and Fern are at the party, Frieren is searching for a grimoire. Separated, Stark is offered the opportunity to stay at Vorig. However, he declines as he wants to fulfil his promise to Eisen and the episode ends with Stark reassuring himself that he made the correct choice.

You can watch all episodes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End so far on Crunchyroll today.

