Haikyuu!! movie 2 appears to be confirmed as The Dumpster Battle opens globally

Sports anime fans can rejoice as Haikyuu!! movie 2 is apparently already confirmed following The Dumpster Battle’s global release on May 31.

It’s no secret that the Haikyuu!! movie is one of the best anime movies of 2024 (you can read our Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle review for more on why). It broke many box office records upon release in Japan. After taking over its home country, the popular sports anime is now charming the world with its global release.

The success of the first Haikyuu!! movie so far seems to have ensured a sequel. Initially, Toho and the manga’s creator, Haruichi Furudate, announced two films, instead of Haikyuu!! Season 5.

While The Dumpster Battle soon got a release date and a trailer following this announcement, there hasn’t been any news on the second Haikyuu!! movie, at least until now. Right as The Dumpster Battle premieres worldwide, the second movie has been spotted on MyAnimeList’s database. On MAL, the upcoming anime movie is listed as ‘Haikyuu!! Final Part 2’.

Getting into MAL’s database is usually as close to a confirmation as it gets without any official announcement. While there hasn’t been any doubt about Haikyuu!! getting another movie (especially after its box office earnings), the addition to the MAL database definitely solidifies the sequel’s place as an upcoming anime.

It also gives fans a hint that Haikyuu!! movie 2 may be released sooner than they’d expected. If it already appears on MAL, then the anime movie could easily be released in 2025. However, neither MAL nor any of the production companies have revealed a proper release window yet.

Fans are absolutely ecstatic about the Haikyuu!! movie 2 being confirmed like this. As one user on X puts, “In other words, it just got real.”

Some fans are wishing for the beloved anime to continue after the second movie, even though these films have been announced as the last of the franchise. The Haikyuu!! manga has a lot to offer and there is more than enough material for another movie.

“Please pull an Attack on Titan and drag out finale into like 4 different parts, I can’t handle it ending,” writes another fan.

“They better make it at least 3 hours long or else,” says a third.

Whether their wish about the second Haikyuu!! movie comes true is yet to be seen. As of now, there is the first Haikyuu!! movie to enjoy. For those who hasn’t watched it yet, Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle follows the titular match between Karasuno and Nekoma as they compete in the third round of the Tokyo Finals.

For more on these volleyball boys, check out our explanation on Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle ending. You can also find out if there is a Haikyuu!! Movie: The Dumpster Battle post-credit scene and things you should know before Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle.